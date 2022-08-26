Juanita story: John-Peter Amewu’s vision for transforming human capital in Hohoe

Opinions of Friday, 26 August 2022

Columnist: Fidelix Kudzi

As a part of the Hohoe MP's Human Capital investment into his constituents, Hon John-Peter Amewu has started a program dubbed "Claribel-Esther Foundation Scholars program" this project is to invest in the future leaders of the constituency.



An example of this, is Juanita's story. The Juanita story is testament to the fact that we can change our story and make a meaningful impact in the lives of the people we serve and John-Peter Amewu's vission for Hohoe is first to transform its human capital potential and the rest will follow.



An SHS graduate by name Juanita Beenyi - a native of Gborxome in Hohoe constituency an Alumni of Mawuli school, Ho - has started school on full scholarship at a university in the United States. Juanita has been admitted into Bryn Mawr College Pennsylvania to study at the Pre-Medical school on full scholarship.



She is specializing in Bio-chemistry and her scholarship is worth $302,936 and she is also on a monthly stipend of $3,600.



A total of Eight (8) SHS graduates from Hohoe constituency wrote the SAT exams and these 8 students scored very good marks from the exams. The application process for the remaining 7 students into US universities is on going and we are hopeful that just like Juanita the rest will also start school on soon.



All of this has been made possible by the Claribel-Esther Foundation Scholars Program(CEF) which is a vision birthed by the Honorable John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency, and brought to reality by the AFEX Hub, a College Admissions Consultancy with a decade long excellent record.



The scholarship program drew high achieving SHS graduates from the Hohoe Constituency with a goal of assisting their development into ethical leaders who will influence change and development in the constituency. It was structured as a residential bootcamp where selected scholars would receive extensive college preparation lessons, SAT tuition and leadership training with the cost of all these processes fully sponsored by the Hohoe MP.



