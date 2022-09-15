John Mahama begs for ex-gratia but campaigns against it – Hypocrite!

Opinions of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

Neophytes are allowed to make mistakes until they learn and become better at what they endeavour to aspire to, after all, it is often said that we learn from our mistakes, and the age-old saying, “if at first, you don’t succeed try, try, and try again”, always comes to mind to further shore up our resolve to never give up.



The sad aspect of this scenario is that when the goofer is not a neophyte, but a rather hardened politician, who carries a different trait of a political virus, called “irresponsibility”, we tend to frown at their disposition. Their effusions begin to lack decency and their lack of decorum is apparent in their vituperations. And although they seem to speak in parables, they are as distant away from reason as the East and West.



John Mahama seems to be begging for some outstanding Ex-Gratia, according to him. He may refute this allegation, but aren’t vehicles, salaries, and other benefits not considered ex-gratia? In the meantime, he appeared to have goofed, denying that he got any vehicle from his successor government, yet the Mercedes Benz that was given to him recently shot his propaganda like a limp bird that could not sustain flight.



He further aggravated his sorry situation by congratulating Togbe Afede XIV for rejecting Ex-gratia. How hypocritical it is of John Dramani Mahama to have fought tooth and nail to keep the villa he was living in after his sordid defeat in the election in 2016.



With a pained ego, he has resorted to fabricating lies using the buccal of his poodles to do the barking while he tries to make sense out of the nonsense that he is all about.



He talks about corruption when his was a case of unrepentance and sheer thievery. Where the Circle “Dubai” interchange should not have cost Ghana more than 100 million US Dollars, he gave it out for over 250 million US Dollars.



That project compares nothing to the massive three-tier Pokuase interchange, which cost the nation just 98.4 million US Dollars. Now that is what we call value for money.



During his time, the Ridge Hospital, now known as the Accra Hospital, broke the world record as the singular most expensive project in the world in its category, costing the taxpayer some 250 million US Dollars, when it could have cost less than 60 million US Dollars. Shall we say that some 200 million US Dollars entered his pocket backdoor?



The Kasoa flyover cost some 172 million US Dollars with John Mahama’s approval, where is that in relevance to the Abossey Okai interchange that is costing the taxpayer 135 million US Dollars under Nana Akufo-Addo?



It is clear that under his reign, the few projects he undertook were massively overpriced. The one billion US Dollar resurfacing of the Accra roads was a project that was started and discarded, but who swallowed the cash? John Mahama must respond!



So do not be surprised at all that he has the unending river of cash to spend on his infatuation with the idea of creating a Mahama Dynasty to become the Godfather of the NDC and the rubes that its membership is made of. Simple mathematics should be an indicator of his grand wealth! Or shall we say, “stolen money”?



In a nutshell, John Mahama has exposed himself as a two-timing braggart, who has a penchant to breathe out hot air like a Chinese Dragon that has lost its fire.



Then again, that hot air is as putrid as can be since his relegation to the political dumpster that is just about the right place to keep him.