John Kumah - A voice of reason in the murky world of Ghanaian politics

Opinions of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Columnist: Dela Coffie

It was Aristotle who wrote about persuasion – the language of our politics. He argued that some politicians use fallacies all the time and all use them some of the time to deflect and distract and to win arguments, rather than deal head-on with difficult policy issues.



As a published researcher in the field of political communication, I've noticed that there seems very little effort by the media to explain political decisions, rather than just jumping on any perceived gaffe or conflict. The way many politicians cope with this – by being incredibly boring – creates further distance from the public.



I get the argument that we are overawed by content these days, but then again, there's no more hollowing an experience than watching a young policy communicator proving quite brilliant in shaping public opinion.



I recall an appearance of Dr. John Kumah on the JOY FM Newsfile program, where his smart argument on the beneficial ownership as the basis for the government's financial involvement in the National Cathedral Project caught my attention.



Of course, it was amongst all the other things but it was a salient point - The emotion was palpably disarming, raw honesty, and the words were spoken with a calm demeanor and brittle sentiment. That pretty much sums up what he has been up to at the Finance Ministry.



The encouraging theme of his role thus far is: everything he has defended and espoused as a policy communicator has been a hitchless spectacle.



There’s just too much junk and noise to sift through now, and so when a vocally expressive and gifted policy communicator appears to depart from the norm and stick to substance, it is only fair and proper that he get the deserving accolade.



A Joy News video did the rounds a couple of days ago, of Dr. John Kumah robustly engaging in economic policy communication, changing minds, and winning people over to a better, brighter future. He was roundly cheered by everyone sharing the video.



Sometimes a line or two from a politician’s public advocacy resonates – or echoes – to perhaps evoke something of a more optimistic, inspirational political epoch. This is why the public expects policy communicators to be willing to go beyond party politics and demonstrate humanity, candour, and raw emotion.



John Kumah understands this so well - He understands that Policy communication isn’t about self-affirmation, but rather, it is about persuading people, changing minds, and winning hearts and minds.



He also understands that dealing directly with the issue, even helping your opponent build their best argument, and then demolishing that is the soundest way to argue if you really want to come up with a constructive solution to an issue.



We saw it with his recent "Fourth Estate" record-setting on the irregularities and the recoveries made with regard to the 2021 Auditor General’s report.



Again, we saw it when he handled his colleague Member of Parliament (MP) and the ranking member of the Parliament Finance Committee, Hon. Ato Forson on the $750M AFREXIM saga, and we saw it in his intervention on the clear misrepresentations on the Ghana Cedi being the third most valuable and strongest currency in Africa in 2022.



In all these instances, Dr. John Kumah was able to step outside the cozy little political bubble and engaged in an effort to reach people who are obviously confused and explain policies to them in a detailed graceful manner - the finesse with which he educated the fourth estate on their journalistic gaffe in the matter of the Ghana Cedi being the third most valuable and strongest currency got mention in several social media conversations.



For all his big public appeal, John Kumah remains sensationally awesome, highly competent, unrepentant team player, and perhaps the government’s best policy communicator - It does appear that he's the new 'Batman' among all deputy ministerial appointees.



Tellingly, recent history does not suggest we've had such a decent policy communicator deputising for the substantive minister at the Finance Ministry - His approach to policy communication will be remembered as having soared to great oratory heights.



To you, Hon. John Kumah, stay right where you are and stick to what you’re good at. The world has already taken notice of you.



I shall be back.