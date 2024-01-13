John Dramani Mahama’s People’s Manifesto: A comprehensive approach to addressing housing issues

Opinions of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

In his bid for the presidency of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama unveiled in his 2020 People’s Manifesto, a comprehensive policy blueprint that outlines his vision for the country’s development across various sectors. One of the key areas of focus in Mahama’s manifesto is addressing the pressing housing issues that many Ghanaians face.



This article will delve into the specific measures outlined by Mahama to tackle these challenges and provide a better quality of life for the citizens of Ghana when elected as President in 2024.



Affordable housing:



Mahama recognizes the urgent need for affordable housing in Ghana. His manifesto emphasizes the implementation of a National Housing Programme that aims to provide affordable housing options for all income groups. This program will be executed through partnerships with private developers, local authorities, and international organizations, ensuring that affordable housing becomes accessible to all Ghanaians.



Rental housing:



To address the growing demand for rental housing, Mahama’s manifesto proposes the establishment of a Rent-to-Own scheme. This initiative will enable individuals and families to rent homes with the option to purchase them in the future. By providing this pathway to homeownership, Mahama aims to reduce the burden of renting and promote long-term housing stability.



Slum upgrading and urban renewal:



The People’s Manifesto recognizes the need for slum upgrading and urban renewal to improve the living conditions of those residing in informal settlements. Mahama plans to implement a comprehensive slum upgrading program that focuses on improving infrastructure, access to basic services, and providing legal tenure for residents. This approach aims to transform slums into vibrant and inclusive communities, ensuring that no one is left behind.



Mortgage financing:



To facilitate homeownership, Mahama’s manifesto emphasizes the need to enhance mortgage financing options. He intends to work closely with financial institutions to develop innovative mortgage products that are accessible to a wider range of Ghanaians. By making mortgages more affordable and accessible, Mahama aims to empower individuals and families to realize their dreams of owning a home.



Social housing for vulnerable groups:



Mahama’s manifesto recognizes the importance of providing adequate housing for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and low-income earners. His plan includes the construction of social housing units specifically designed to meet the unique needs of these groups. This initiative aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to safe and decent housing.



John Dramani Mahama’s People’s Manifesto presents a comprehensive approach to addressing Ghana’s housing issues. By focusing on affordable housing, rental options, slum upgrading, mortgage financing, and social housing for vulnerable groups, Mahama aims to provide a better quality of life for all Ghanaians. If elected as President, Mahama’s commitment to tackling housing challenges will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many and contribute to the overall development of the country.



Building the Ghana we want together.