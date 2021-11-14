Jerry John Rawlings: In Memoriam, a year after the event

Opinions of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Columnist: Kwame Adika

I



He died.

Mother’s son. Motherland’s son.

At least that’s what the poet once said. What he once wrote in bold print.

I do not know if senior poet, in prophetic mode, said it well enough,

But this I know:

He died. This Grandmother’s prime son. This previous generation’s wild son.

He died. Too soon. Amidst the gusts of strange waves that strafe the Soul of Our Time.



He died.

And I shall not pretend to know him as well as other orators who have spoken before me…



I am, after all, the stammering last-born child of the generation after him.

I wasn’t there when he, in the prime of Chaotic Time, acted his role of Destiny.

I wasn’t there for the most part, that is.



Most of what I know of him I read through often blundering third parties:

Through newspapers that shout or whisper against the common tide,

Through hero-seeking partisans who see perfection even in the cracks

Or eternal cynics who must find fault in even the gift of Grace:

Yea, all the subjective voices of blighted time and space that insist on being heard,

While we baton-bearers of the next generation wait, tense

Wondering whether to sing halleluiah choruses to the Messiah

Or throw Senior Satan and his pandemonic pals into the dustbin of history



But this one thing I know is true:

Last year. In the great thud of our putative plans

In the midday of our next-phase dreams. Without warnings without omens.

He died. Just like that. Overnight.

Ushering us, against our wills, without a guide, into the uncertain bedlam of hostile ghouls.



II



A year on they ask for songs of sorrow they ask for songs rendered in politically convenient tears

They ask in code for convenient phrases that carry the easy burden of primetime gossip

So we can pretend we remember we care we love we cherish

This memory of a son who was and might yet be a national hero



And are tears enough? Could this even be a season for tears?

Do those of us who stall in shock a year after the event have voice enough to name our reasons?

May we call it a season of tears of celebrations or of cerebrations yet?

I stammer and stammer and shall yet stammer.



Even the native poet who saw him from the beginning and thought he could sing his meaning

Speak of his place in the verdure of our savannah grasslands our threatened forests

Even he shrinks or shows in words he speaks he’s not up to the task

So do I, latecomer onto the scene of great actors,

Do I know him well enough to render him?

And can I sing him well enough to make others take note?



And where do I start?

Oh where do you start when you sing Jerry John Rawlings?



Do I tell of when he defied the gravity of post-coloniality and flew into the Adomi of our dreams?

Or do I focus on when he stopped the rowdy traffic around Prampram so common decency may flow?

Do I speak of how he made fellow countrymen and women sound like a club we all belonged to

Or remind of how he aroused disinterested Ghana youth for their devotion-demanding country

And made them feel, however briefly, that we are all involved we are all involved

In building our motherland?



Do I rage rage of his dream of probity and accountability against the current dying of the sun?



I hesitate. I shake. I flail.

I shall not dwarf-dare a task that scares the giants of our land

Let Asebu Amenfi accompany Heno Akpalu to the palava session of this song that must be…





III



The man died because men die. Because women die.

Because all must die.

Because we shall all die.



But there are different forms of death,

Says the other senior poet said:

The man dies in all who remains silent in the face of dehumanizing odds.



Which must also mean: the man lives forever who speaks up against dominant cant…





IV



I must address you now, Senior Captain of the Kapapa of our State:

Captain oh captain!

Captain, in the cloudy mystery of the current tears

In spite of the noise that now reigns,

This is how I intend to remember you:



I remember how you spoke in loud booming voice against the tyranny of feudal silence.

How you spoke words that still rankle the complacent sleep of the cowardly clown

How you urged Ghana people to stand and fight for our rights because:

We no go sit down make dem cheat us everyday dabida wallahi



How you spoke of what could yet be in spite of the cult of naysaying and the brotherhood of death

How you said we could do it because we have done it before and this future is ours to decide

How you spoke life into our veins of despair and called warriors yet unborn to committed attention…



V



Solider, you cannot die you shall not die you didn’t die

We salute the first anniversary of your rebirth

Salute! Salute! Salute!!

Incarnated generalissimo of our eternal quest to be



We are and shall be, because you were.

We shall fly, lieutenant, we shall forever fly on the wings of your eternal quest

Towards a world that transcends the petty blindness of ostentatious cripples.