J.K. Frimpong, the budget was rejected, since the president has never shown interest in the people

Opinions of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Following the rejection of the 2022 budget by the Parliament, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Justin Koduah Frimpong has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to accept the budget.



The budget which was presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, caused provocation throughout Ghana, and after an intense debate on the subject, the Minority in Parliament opposed its approval.



According to a publication by the ModernGhana news, Mr. Frimpong claims that the 2022 budget will lead Ghana on the path of job creation.



This statement doesn't make any sense the fact that in the past five years, the NPP government's lack of job creation has led to a high rate of unemployment in the country.



Yet, they have no solution to this unemployment crisis, so to come out and tell the suffering Ghanaians that the acceptance of the 2022 budget will create employment doesn’t only reveal the incompetence of the NPP government but also as deceivers.



It can be recalled that the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, from time to time has spoken about many political issues affecting the country, including the reckless spending of the president, Akufo Addo, by hiring luxurious high costly private jets for his missions abroad.



However, every effort to persuade the president to stop incurring debt on Ghana, considering its fragile economy fell on deaf years.



Nana Akufo Addo refused to listen to the cry of Ghanaians and did whatever was good for him, yet today, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori –Atta, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, K.D. Frimpong, are appealing to Ghanaians to accept the 2022 budget.



Do these people have any respect for Ghanaians at all? Frankly speaking, it’s really hard to understand these Ghanaian politicians, since their behavior, attitude and the manner they go about their jobs don’t represent people serving human beings.



According to Mr. Frimpong, “The budget statement and economic policy seek to give solutions in dealing with the Ghanaian peculiar situation which has arisen out of the Covid-19 pandemic and, if the budget is supported, will offer recovery and unleash jobs for the youth and prosperity for the good people of our country.”



Another insignificant statement that doesn’t hold any momentum since Ghana is among other African countries money was released to support the COVID-19 project to avoid the spread of the virus.



In fact, the NPP government quickly exhausted the funds without any accountability over how the money was used.

Whatever a man sows, the same he shall reap, this exists in politics too.



If the president has been a considerate person who cares about the suffering of the people, Ghanaians would have accepted this budget without any problems his administration is facing today.



Let the rejection of 2022 serve as a lesson to Akufo Addo, to learn from his mistakes and find better solutions for the common suffering Ghanaians.