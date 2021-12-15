It’s not African tradition to shoot nude photos for social media, it’s madness!

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 December 2021
Columnist: Etsey Atisu, Contributor
This article was first published by Etsey Atisu on face2faceafrica.com on June 25, 2019
Permit me to state, as a starting point, that as Africans, and like in many parts of the world, it is admitted that there are several traditional or cultural activities or events and even tribes that encourage or involve predominantly showing off a lot more flesh than is generally regarded as normal.
Among that tall list from Africa are people from the Mursi tribe of Ethiopia, the KwaZulu Natal people of South Africa, the San and Himba people of Namibia, during the Dipo puberty rites of Ghana, the Hamar from Ethiopia, and the pygmies from Congo (DRC), Angola, Cameroon, Gabon, the Central African Republic, among others.
In many of these places and among these tribes, what has become synonymous with them is that it is the way they live and the way they interact, mostly keeping it within their jurisdictions only. It is not common to see people of any of these aforementioned, step into any public place without caution or for want of a special occasion or event, just to display what is generally regarded as private parts of their bodies.
But something different seems to be flooding social media and it is catching on really very fast. Nudity has become a craze that rather interestingly, so many women – young and old, seem to have gotten so comfortable with. Men get crazy seeing them and fellow women say almost nothing about it. And for those who dare to talk about it, they are shut down by the overpowering and perverted majority of masculine voices.
And that is beside the overwhelming statistics online that prove that the internet is replete with more pornography data than largely any other form of content on it. Today, what is seen as tradition or culturally acceptable, has crept its way so easily onto the internet, with welcoming hands awaiting them. Or, is it not the case?
But here is the bigger problem with all of these. In many of these social media nudities that seem to be growing so quickly among African women, the reasons for engaging in them is pretty much unbelievable.
On this site, some 16 women shared what their motivations for posting nudes online were and it is pleasantly surprising to find out that for the majority of these women, it is the social acceptance, tied into the reactions they receive on their nudity posts and the desirability they charm in the minds of people that motivates them the most. African tradition.
A female body is an art ???? pic.twitter.com/tiT5w4RaCH— ???????????????????? ❦︎ (@WildSuperMario) December 8, 2017
Your Opinion?— Sugar & Spice (@QueenHalma) June 20, 2019
Me: This is nonsense! Motherhood isn't abt exposing your nakedness for clout. And yes,I know it's a free world but This is Ugly!!! Before u tell me of African traditions,the traditionalists weren't exposing their pussies. Immorality everywhere. smh! pic.twitter.com/FZ3MpH1Ogj