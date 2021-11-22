It is never true that discerning Ghanaians don’t want to see Mahama at the presidency

Opinions of Monday, 22 November 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

It is never true that any discerning Ghanaian doesn’t want to see Mahama at the presidency again. I can prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mahama remains a threat to the NPP government.



Writers coming out with such articles are tribalistic folks who don't want to see the progress of our nation. All that they care about is an Akyem ruling even if he is incompetent.



Such articles are political propaganda to shift the people's attention from the incompetence of Nana Akufo Addo for Ghanaians to continue hating John Mahama.



However, the question is would this plan work out for the tribalistic hatred folks or the NPP government?



The time that many Ghanaian were convinced John Dramani Mahama is the most corrupt leader in the political history of Ghana has become a children’s story.



Many pieces of evidence prove that Nana Akufo Addo is not only the most corrupt leader in the political history of Ghana but also the worst Ghanaian politician ever becoming a president.



If a leader wants to set a good example as one ready to fight corruption, he should get rid of any NPP politician involved in corruption.



So how can Akufo Addo convince Ghanaians that he is not corrupt while Charles Bissiw, Eugene Arhin, and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah are still in his administration?



That means the president is also corrupt since birds of the same feathers flock together.



Ghanaians have now realized how corrupt Nana Akufo Addo is more than Mahama, therefore, everyone can see that the NPP, Bawumia, Akufo Addo, and many others are now losing popularity, which means Mahama has become the main focus.



Thus, for any writer to come out with such an article to say that discerning Ghanaians aren’t interested to see Mahama at the presidency is false.



Five years ago, that was the case but not today that the NPP government can’t even account for monies they have used and put a heavy debt on the shoulders of Ghanaians.



The time such articles are supported and easily changing the minds of Ghanaians has passed.



The youth can tell you more; therefore, such baseless articles should be discouraged for the truth to take its place.