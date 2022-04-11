Is there no one to competently address the plight of Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College students?

Opinions of Monday, 11 April 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

There are about one hundred and sixty-eight or so students at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Ashanti Mampong who are confirmed to be subjected to academic discrimination, mistreatment, and utter disrespect at the hands of not only the principal of the school, Ms. Gifty Helena Dwamena Amoah but Honourable Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, the Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Foreign Minister in the ruling New Patriotic Party led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Tried as some of the students had in conjunction with my periodic online publications highlighting and conveying their miserable situation to the attention of the Ghanaian public, no responsible official in Ghana seems prepared to go to their aid but to totally neglect their complaints that have the potential to truncate their future career.



I traveled down to Ghana in February 2022 for a good number of reasons, among those was to listen to the complaints and or, witness the plight of some of the affected students first-hand.





I called the visitor's post of their hostel on Saturday, 12th March 2022. I had the opportunity to meet and interview some of the students whose names are hereby withheld, in order not to expose them to any further discrimination, victimization, molestations, and denigration, where their identities were revealed.



I have a duty of care towards them. I have the obligation to ensure their safety and protection hence withholding their identities for now.





From what I established, some of the affected students have literally been sacked from the school but without their knowledge or any official notification to them, or their parents or guardians. A good number of them have also been demoted.



Their accommodations in the hostels where they lodge are privately rented by them individually. The many hostel blocks I saw are said to be privately owned by some unknown individuals.



They are currently not allowed to attend classes or lessons on the school campus. They are not allowed to attend the school dining hall.



Their Academic Officer, Mr. Paul Antierafa, a perceived confidant of the principal, is alleged to have threatened the students with police arrest should they ever be seen, or stepped foot, on the school campus. How is this possible? What authoritarian power is this? And, who bestowed that power on him?



From the above, could any wise person dispute the fact the students have been sacked? Living in privately rented accommodations in student hostels in Mampong with a ban on them from entering the school premises is not any different from living in their various towns far away from Mampong. This is because their purpose for being in Mampong is not achievable in terms of their current situation, thus, barred from classes and the school campus.



The students are in Mampong to pursue a career in nursing and midwifery but they have disallowed the attendance of classes and or, sitting for exams. They are prohibited from stepping foot on the school campus. Is their current circumstance in Mampong any different from them living in their various hometowns doing nothing? No!



From the paper trail evidence gathered, the students did pass their higher-level examinations after being allowed there without sitting any examinations because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and for the avoidance of escalation of the fatal infection. This is contrary to the falsehoods in dissemination and perpetration by Mr. Kwaku Ampratum Sarpong, the MP, to disparage the students, if not to irredeemably tarnish their reputation to purposefully cost them their future careers.



To go out publicly to accuse the students of poor academic performance hence the situation in which they find themselves as against the permissible, acceptable, and credible evidence I saw when I met some of them, indicates the level of malevolence the MP has towards them for reasons yet to be uncovered but only best known to him.



I learned the students were given amnesty to proceed to their next higher levels or classes without sitting for any end of the semester or year examinations, contrary to normal requirements or practice before students are promoted to their next higher classes. This is all because of the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted very badly not only the worldwide education but the economy.



The ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide education and economy were enormous. Therefore, there was no way that students could physically attend classes, then finally sit for examinations before promotions without exacerbating the infection the world leaders were trying harder to contain.



In England where I reside, the final year students at every level, especially sixth formers, were graded by their tutors using their accumulated class performances, etc., upon which their National Examination Board and the government had agreed to accept for their promotions. See the web links below for further proof and a better explanation.



The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on exams around the world



This year, exams and assessments in England have been canceled to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.



Therefore, for the principal of the school to end up sacking the students or demoting them without having the decency to notify them, or their parents, backed by the MP who goes on the tangent of soiling their reputation on-air, threaten to cause their arrest should they step foot on the school campus, is too harsh, to say the least. This act amounts to an infringement on their human rights and the rule of law.



Subsequently, I shall plead for the personal intervention of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to ensure that the complaints and the plight of the affected students are looked into professionally, humanely, fairly, and firmly, because the Health Minister and his Deputy have exceedingly let them down.



Some of them did call on the Health Minister, Honourable Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, in Accra with their credible evidence upon which the Minister directed them to go back to Mampong and attend classes. However, they were chased out of classes. When they reported their predicament back to the Minister, he has since gone silent on it, leaving the students to their miserable fate.



Why has the Minister suddenly become incapacitated and seems to have licked back his sputum, concluding from the unfolding events?



I had the chance to come by the Deputy Health Minister’s WhatsApp contact while in Ghana. I sent her a message and she replied thus, “Acknowledged. Will make sure we going to be fair firm and frank. Thanks.” I have reproduced in this publication exactly what she wrote without any additions or omissions.



She wrote this on 24th March 2022, and at 15:27 hours (3:27 pm). Until today, Monday, 11th April 2022, she and her boss have done absolutely nothing about it. How long is it going to take them to sit up to sort out the complaints by the students? Are they waiting until it is too late to do anything about it and the career of the students completely ruined?



All the stakeholders the students have consulted so far, including the paramount chief of Mampong, Nana Osei Bonsu, have proved themselves incapable of resolving the case, although in the midst of the abundance of credible evidence presented to them by the students. What is going on in Ghana, if I may ask?



The last resort is to convey the plight of the students to the attention of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Hopefully, as a lawyer and the father of the nation, he will be discerning enough to examine the situation and the evidence to be provided by both the students and the principal of the school to render a fair judgment on this case under discussion.



Could Eugene Arhin please ensure this publication gets to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as, without his personal intervention, the affected students can never see justice?