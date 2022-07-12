Is academic writing ethical?

Opinions of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Columnist: Joshua Adi

Worldwide, academic writing makes up tools of support for success in colleges and universities. Essay or paper writing is required for assignments and assessments in many colleges for undergraduates.



Moreover, students are required to do research before being eligible for

graduation in many courses, which are graduate based.



In addition, project papers, dissertations, or final thesis are required by almost all graduate courses.



Linguistic challenges in particular make it very difficult for a majority of international students to successfully finish such assignments and writing assessments (Phillip, 1).



Due to this, outside help is often sought after, in a bid to supplement abilities of learning. However, universities' requirements for students in

submitting work that has been totally created by individuals whom the assignment was given originally, poses questions ethically, about the academic integrity of the learner, especially in the seeking of help for academic writing.



This piece bases its argument on the fact that since

information literacy is enhanced, creative abilities are improved, and scholarly work is taken to a higher level and academia’s approach of process-centeredness is fostered, then writing academically is ethical.



Information literacy is promoted by academic writing



The perspective of information literacy is related to learning as a notion inextricably, and the recognition of a need to have information and take on learning to be a process.



In addition, it proves the gains of learning as a complete exercise for citizenship in the information fraternity.



In advanced education domains, the ability to see knowledge needs, and make locating competency skills and abilities, research, select and utilize the information for personal use, becomes a motivation for mobilizing literacy information. Academic issues are solved through this ethical and lawful framework design.



Through this channel, academic writing becomes ethical, as it lends empowerment to students in theoretical and practical knowledge mobilization,

leading to information literacy enhancement.



Learning and creative abilities are promoted by academic writing



The learning and creative abilities of students are enhanced by academic writing, in their bid to see to the completion of scholarly work. Intellectual creations are made during academic circle learning.



These creations require the promotion in libraries of colleges, as guidance in the building of an emergent array of opportunities, needed by students and the universities in which they are enrolled.



College assignments could expose, the potential capacities of students to be creative when the movement of read-write is added. In this direction, knowledge, and culture are transmitted through the tailoring of academics and communication, and life’s convergence as an art is more understood.



This is an indication of the fact that, since it is knowledge acquisition and a contribution to culture, in which student’s creative and learning abilities are enhanced, academic writing comes off as ethical.



Learning’s feedback approach process is supported by academic writing



Within academic jurisdictions, giving feedback through the approach of processing is widely accepted as an important tool for exhibiting writing abilities, which are advanced in academic settings.



There is an association between enhanced writing abilities, writing based on process, and an upgrade of positive attitudes in the direction of writing and learning, which is positive causal.



Writing should be looked at also, as a skill that can be improved, and not one which is innate.



Feedback and development step after step is encouraged by the framework of writing according to a process-base, in which learners' awareness cognitively is fostered, in the experience of writing.



The framework of process-orienteers with regards to learning accordingly was

promoted by academic writing in the following stages, editing, revision, drafting, and pre-writing.



Academic writing, therefore, is ethical, as, within higher education contexts, it follows a learning approach that is process-oriented.



Works Cited

Phillip, Emmanuel. “Is Academic Writing Ethical - Student Name Professor Course Date Is Academic Writing Ethical?” StuDocu, 2022,

https://www.studocu.com/row/document/university-of-embu/fundamentals-of-development-and-its-application/is-academic-writing-ethical/16595442.