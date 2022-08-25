Is Noah's curse responsible for black people's woes?

Opinions of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Columnist: Joshua Adi

Noah's curse on black people is a real thing. It's been happening for centuries, and it's time we talked about it.



The story goes like this: Noah was a man who lived during the time of the great flood. He built an ark and saved his family from the deluge. But when the waters receded, Noah saw that all of humanity had been wiped out – except for him and his family.



In his anger and despair, Noah cursed God – saying that he would never again allow his children to prosper. And as punishment, he placed a curse on Ham's descendants (Ham was one of Noah's sons). That curse has been passed down through generations, affecting black people to this day.



There are many theories as to why this particular curse was placed on black people. Some say it was because Ham sinned against Noah by laughing at him when he was drunk and naked; others say it was because Ham refused to help build the ark; still, others believe that the curse of Ham is actually a racist myth invented by white people to justify slavery and oppression. Whatever its origins, there's no denying that the effects of this curse have been felt by black people throughout history.



From being forced into slavery to being subjected to Jim Crow laws and racial segregation, black people in America have always faced discrimination and hardship – all because of something their ancestors did centuries ago.. Even today, racism is still a very real problem in our society – one that needs to be addressed head-on if we're ever going to move forward as a nation