Is Mahama frightening Ofosu Ampofo with Mosquito??

Opinions of Monday, 26 September 2022

Columnist: Dela Coffie

Oh yeah! The Ofosu Ampofo versus Asiedu Nketia contest is a classic case of the chickens coming home to roost.



We have a party chairman who, when we needed him to lead as a true son of the party of Rawlings, chose to pander to every whim of the Mahama cult and engaged in an enterprise fit for the unelected in pursuit of the unconscionable.



Chairman Ampofo even went to the extent of attempting to foist the two-time failed flagbearer on the party against conventional wisdom and party rules of engagement.



Now, the sect within the cult has decided to pitch him against Asiedu Nketia in the National Chairmanship race, and here he is with his new found voice calling out Asiedu Nketia for attempting to sabotage him.



To put it in a proper context, the Mahama bloc is done using Ofosu Ampofo, and they're all set to get rid of him in the grandest of style at the forthcoming National delegates Congress.



As an elected national chairman, Ampofo had a choice between being a leader with a backbone or a puppet. He chose the latter.



And the puppet master had him exactly where he wanted him until he decided to dispense with his 'usefulness'.



The fact that Ampofo is a terrible performer and woefully inadequate and rigid for the chairmanship role is one thing- That he is unashamedly open about his ideas is quite something else.



The zealotry of Ampofo and his out-sized ego thinking he's the "master of the universe" is his undoing. It is obvious that he is on the wrong side of the cult now.



Well, for some, getting rid of Ampofo in the manner it is playing out is the right way.



For some of us, we just have to wait it out and watch until it reaches rock bottom and then be here to say; "we told you so"



But then again, if this is the kind of thing it takes to rid the NDC of gutless and unprincipled leadership, so be it. I'm all on board.



I shall be back.