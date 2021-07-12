Is Ghana under threat of becoming a failed state?

Opinions of Monday, 12 July 2021

Columnist: Michael Agyapong Agyapa, Contributor

The well-being of any country is strongly vested in the investment in its youth, who must be prepared to lead the country, drive economic growth, and build strong societies where no child would be left behind.



This demands discipline, having their basic needs met, such as every child must not go to bed on an empty stomach, housing, adequate medical care, good education and job-creating opportunities.



In Ghana, the last 5 years have become wasted years, where the lives of the youth are being gambled (cha cha) on daily basis right in front of these very same youth by the corrupt NPP government and their appointees, supported by brainless and weaponized embedded NPP militia in the nation’s security services, as has been witnessed, instructed by the appointees of this corrupt NPP government to shoot to kill the youth of Ghana with impunity.



This shoot to kill have been seen on numerous occasions in Ayawaso North, Ablekuma, Odododiodo, Techiman West and Ejura constituencies, among others.



It has now been established that the Ayawaso North, Techiman West and Ejura shoot to kill orders were given by NPP ministers (Names withheld in order not to put the lives of the ministers in danger).



These NPP appointees would be arrested and prosecuted regardless of how long it takes. An example of this was seen in 1979 when the THUG IN UNIFORM, who staged the 1966 coup, the notorious criminal and CIA spy, Akwasi Amankwah Afrifa, was executed at Teshie firing range by the heroes of the June 4, 1979 revolution led by Osahene Kojo Boakye Djan and late Flt Lt Rawlings. Afrifa was executed for his crimes against humanity.



The criminals in uniform who shot their fellow citizens in the back in 2020 and 2021 and those who gave them the orders to shoot, must remember that time is on the side of the Ghanaian people and the youth of Ghana.



Their crimes against the citizens and youth of Ghana would catch up with them as was the case of the notorious criminal in uniform Akwasi Amankwah Afrifa of the NLC era. These heinous crimes would be investigated and those found guilty would be prosecuted, regardless of how long it takes. These criminals can run, but they cannot evade justice.



They must remember that the current crop of supreme court justices would not be around for long as most are in their 60s, (they would have all retired by then) to defend murderous and corrupted criminals).



Others who were directly involved or indirectly involved such as the murder of Journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale, whose picture was shown by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central on his NET 2 TV “Who Watches The Watchman”, the murder of JB Danquah Adu and countless others, would be arrested and prosecuted, however long it takes.



Anas Amerayew Anas, the celebrated award-winning investigative journalist and Ghana’s prolific and ace journalist, the man credited with exposing numerous scandals and corruption by this NPP government under Nana Akufo Addo, have been emphatic in their submissions that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong knows who the killers of Ahmed Suale and J B Danquah Adu, are.



The question Ghanaian youth are asking is why has this current NPP government (a government known for brutalizing its own citizens, kills its own citizens with impunity), has not arrested Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to assist the Police in their investigations, having been presented with uncorrupted evidence by Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor and the United States government that by showing Suale’s picture and threatening to have him “beaten” put his life in grave danger.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has the audacity to accuse the Ghana Police Service of not arresting the killers of Investigative Journalist Ahmed Suale, knowing fully well that the actual killers are the NPP Delta Force Militia of his own party.



NPP administration under this President, Nana Akufo Addo and his Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia (a man known for his extraordinary lies) has turn Ghana into a failed and unsecured country where their Delta Force Militia roams the country brutalizing Ghanaian citizens and youth at will. Every household in the country have been touched by these brutalized delta force militia, criminals clothed in national security services uniform. The youth of Ghana are under siege and their rights are being violated on daily basis by the NPO criminal militia embedded into the security services, the delta force.



The wanton theft of state funds by this current Nana Akufo Addo administration is such that the very security of the state is at risk of a civil war. The youth are very angry and there are rumours that the youth are planning of staging a massive KUM PREKO (Kill Us All) demonstration nationwide against this murderous and corrupted administration.



Many commentators are calling on the former President, H.E John Dramani Mahama, to hold a press conference to assure the youth that the NDC has heard them and that they have put a plan of action in place to address their grievances such as job creation, affordable housing, accessible and quality health care, quality education and employment training opportunities, all programmes that are being denied the youth of Ghana by this corrupt and criminal NPP administration under this president Nana Akufo Addo and his vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, a known pathological liar.