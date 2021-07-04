Is Ghana our beloved country truly free, are we safe?

Opinions of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Columnist: Ebenezer P. K. Aganu-Luvo

On the night of our Independence as a nation, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said “Ghana, our beloved country is free forever.” He said this after a hard-fought battle, a battle well fought to save us from the oppression of our colonial masters – from slavery, oppression and suppression of the weak. By the blood and toil of our fathers, they won for us the freedom we have now. Our freedom is now put into our own hands to manage and we have rather turned to be cruel to ourselves.



A particular aspect of the colonial rule that so vehemently suppressed the right of the Ghanaian people was the slave trade with all its associated savage and cruel treatments our early fathers suffered. Now comes the time where such treatment is over (though only seemingly over). Here comes the case that we are showing to ourselves and the whole wide world that when left on our own we can mete out to ourselves no better treatment than what our colonial rulers did to us.



The brutish treatment of some innocent Ghanaian citizens by the military in these few days was not a thing first of the kind, as we all know, and can agree that that was so mean a treatment one could suffer. It happened so because the mobile phone of a military man was stolen and that meant that the people in that area warranted such demeaning treatment. The logic of the issue would not allow the military to conclude that because a mobile phone was stolen from one of their colleagues by someone in the area, all those walking or travelling that area must be thieves.



I wonder how these guys are thought and study their critical thinking during their period of training. Are you the only person whose phone was ever stolen? People have lost better, more expensive and higher quality phones than yours. Did they have to go on a rampage? Or is it because of your uniform? Your wisdom should have thought you that the criminal, the hard-hearted thief, would not care stealing from a military man who has lost his guard (as that military man was off his guard) and after succeeding in stealing they would stand nowhere near the area to wait for your brutality. All that would go on in the head of the sensible military man and that would not make them behave the way they did.



You are continually showing Ghanaians how weak you are in conscience to subject innocent people to such treatment making people lie in a gutter. When people are continually admonished to stop putting garbage in gutters, you are putting human beings there.



There are many happenings in the country that make many Ghanaians feel unsafe and insecure. If there is any feeling of insecurity in people, it should not stem from or be fueled by the actions of the security agency. Is this how best we can treat our kind? When the care and security of your fellow is entrusted into your hands, you are showing to all that it is in your nature to be insensitive and inhuman. The actions of some are making the peace of our nation appear fragile. We are sensing insecurity in our own country and on our own soil. We feel unsafe. We need to talk about these brutalities before they escalate and get out of hand.



Let us not make the toil of our fathers vain. We want to feel safe and secure on our own soil. Our nation is not a jungle. Let’s not make it look so.