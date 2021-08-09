Is ET Mensah planning with NPP to win 2024 polls?

Opinions of Monday, 9 August 2021

Columnist: Ebenezer Narh

There is an adage that when a blind man threatens to pelt stones at you, he has his feet on peebles. Similarly, for a failed President like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to boldly proclaim at the 29th-anniversary celebration of the formation of the New Patriotic Party that the Party will win the 2024 election regardless of who is elected it's flag bearer means the President knows what he and his Party top brass have under their feet.



It is open secret that the NPP has succeeded in compromising some unprincipled senior members of the National Democratic Congress in furtherance of it's agenda of extending it's stay in power. Some of these senior members hide behind cooked stories of ill-treatments by Mr John Mahama to perpetrate their heinous trade against the Party that made them who they are today.



Since 2015 or before that year, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah has visibly demonstrated his indifference to the NDC being in government with Mr Mahama as it's flag bearer. His reason for taking this treacherous stance, among other reasons, was that Mr Mahama supported Sam Nartey George to beat him in the 2015 Parliamentary primaries in Ningo Prampram. After losing that primaries, Mr E.T. Mensah has done everything possible to make sure, either Sam George was defeated in subsequent primaries or defeated in the two Parliamentary elections the young legislator has contested so far.



The veteran law marker deployed two strategies which have all failed him so far. After losing the primaries, he quickly renewed his political marriage with his poodle Mike Tetteh Kwetey, a young man he invested in and made millionaire per Ningo Prampram standard. In the 2018 Constituency Election, he teamed up with Mike Kwetey to take over the Ningo Prampram Constituency. Mike Kwetey constituted a team on the orders of Mr E T Mensah of which he(Mike) contested as Chairman. The team was E T Mensah's team against Sam George's Team. Mr E T Mensah together with Mike Kwetey financed the team heavily but could not succeed in taking over the Constituency leadership as he managed to get Mike Kwetey, the Secretary, youth organizer and few others to win their positions.



After the Constituency conference, he stepped up the get Sam George out agenda. On his express instruction, Mike Kwetey resigned as Constituency Chairman to contest Sam George. With the collective money bags of Mr E T Mensah, NPP's McDan and Lord Commey together with Mike Kwetey himself, they went all out to get rid of Sam George in the primaries for the 2020 elections but failed woefully again. Mr E T Mensah was left disappointed and crestfallen and his only hope was to work against the NDC to lose the 2020 election so Sam George would not equal his record of becoming a Minister or deputy Minister.



Though he achieved his agenda to get the NDC to lose 2020 election, his NPP bedfellows were not impressed with his effort as the NPP lost miserably in Greater Accra region with Sam George increasing the NDC's winning margin in Ningo Prampram to over 30,000 votes. Mr E T Mensah, desirous of impressing the NPP, activated a new plan. He managed to convince President Akufo Addo to get his Party to endorse him as their choice of candidate for Greater Accra representative on the Council of State. In that election, the NPP openly supported Mr E T Mensah against their own member who also contested for same post. After the election, NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Agorhom, bragged about how they have managed to infiltrate Greater Accra NDC by getting one of its elders, E T Mensah into it's fold as Council of State member.



After this election, and seeing the honor done him, Mr E.T. Mensah upped his game by shifting his focus on winning Ningo Prampram for NPP to reclaiming Greater Accra Region for the NPP. The adroit strategy is for him, with tacit backing of NPP, get his anointed poodle Mike Tetteh Kwetey to become the next Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC. When he succeeds, it will then mean that the NPP has successfully taken over the NDC in the region.



To offer support for Micheal Kwetey, Mr E.T. Mensah has skillfully convinced Lord Commey and his new found friend, President Akufo Addo not to hurt the businesses of Mike Kwetey in order for him to raise enough resources for the contest. As a result, even though almost all known NDC members in the business of lifting oil have their hands on their heads wailing due to victimization, Mike Kwetey is gleefully in business without any glitches.



Mr E T Mensah's recent media antics with the NPP in the Saglemi Housing saga to paint the NDC and some of its officials as corrupt is part of a grand scheme of deadly salvos planned to be unleashed when the Mike Kwetey for Regional Chairman agenda succeeds in the unlikely event. Coming events they say, cast their shadows. For those supporting this agenda without knowing exactly the game plan, the cat is finally out of the bag.