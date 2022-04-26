Introduction of American football receiving attention in Ghana

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Columnist: Unknown

The popular American Football, which has made hundreds and thousands of Americans successful in sports is being introduced in Ghana.



The game, which is one of the lesser-known sporting disciplines in the West African country, when settled with the people, could easily become highly acceptable and possibly might compete favorably with soccer, currently the most patronized sporting discipline in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Kwamina Vandyke, the originator and pillar behind the foundation of the American Football in Ghana, he said "Never before has an NFL drafted athlete come to Ghana to build a program that will outlast himself, bring transcontinental healing and document the journey of

revolution.



The journey of the NFL



Player, Oren Burks to Ghana to promote the game, was engineered by Kwamina Vandyke as he accompanied him (his best friend & former teammate) to Accra, Ghana to build a football academy.



Burks & Vandyke



are making good on a promise made ten years ago for Burks to visit Ghana (motherland) to discover his African roots.



This was our interactions with Kwamina Vandyke in an interview on things that actually motivated him and his friend to introduce the game in Ghana.



Question 1.



What is the name of your company being used to promote American football in Ghana?



Answer



Millennial Mayhem production is the company filming the documentary about the work my team and I are doing in Ghana which is helping plant the game of American football throughout the country and West Africa.



America Football Academy is the non-profit organization Oren Burks and I started to be able to work with youth in Ghana who are looking to play American football while also providing opportunities to mentor any student-athlete that decide to participate .



Question 2.



What collegiate teams have you played for in the USA?



Answer



I earned a full scholarship to play American football at Virginia Technical in 2012 where I received my bachelor's degree. I played my last year of football at Hampton University where I was the team captain and all-conference player.



Question 3.



How long have you played American football and have been in the NFL?



Answer



I have played American football from when I was 7 years old up until 24 years of age. I tried out for all 32 NFL teams in 2017 & 2018 but came up short and was not selected to advance past my collegiate career. However, I’ve had several teammates and friends go on to play in the NFL making the work I’m looking to do possible because of their support.



Question 4.



Which year did you start the campaign to promote NFL in Ghana or American football precisely?



Answer



I started in November 2020 when I began organizing and planning for my best friend and professional footballer Oren Burks to come to Ghana. We held our first camp for the academy in April of 2021



Question 5.



How many communities in Ghana are you targeting and how many people (population) and for that matter how many years do you intend to cover the entire country.



Answer



We understand that planting football here will take time and requires strategic planning. We’ve decided to break it down by regions and primary schools. My team and I started our campaign to bring American football to Ghana in Accra and so far, we have visited students and alumni from the University of Ghana who are now training with us and have visited the campuses of Achimota, Presec, and Aquinas. We are going to continue organically in reaching out to several more schools in Accra before heading to the Central Region (Cape coast) and then, the Northern Regions.



Question 6.



How many NFL players have visited Ghana so far through the initiative



Answer



As of now, the player we have had visit thus far, is Oren Burks, but we are slated to host 6-10 NFL players come February 2023 so we are in preparation for their arrival.





Question 7.



Have you taken the Ghanaian players you are training to the USA to see and feel the game?



Answer



We have not, I’m hoping that this latest trip and the exposure that Ghana media will give, will help the cause I’m passionate about, by bringing investors, stateside to pour into the planting of American football in Ghana. Once we have secured the funds I believe are necessary, I will arrange with my Alana maters and numerous other programs for visit from Ghanaian players.



Question 8.



What is the ultimate objective of the project?



Answer



My objective has always been to impact and empower, and we believe through West Africa Football Academy. We can aspire to one day have an American football league amongst the HIgh schools in Ghana and also have a pipeline program through the academy to establish for athletes elite enough, to college football, and then the NFL in the states.



My goal is just to create a new opportunity for youth to participate in and have something to look forward to that gives them skill sets for life beyond the field while also pouring into them as young men with hopes to be great leaders and citizens for the future.



Question 9.



How many schools are you currently working within Ghana



Answer



We have two schools that have agreed so far as well as the University of Ghana students participating.



Question 10.



Is there any interest to involve females in the game as you spread it nationwide in Ghana



Answer



I believe we need everyone’s involvement to grow football to the level I believe it can be in Ghana. American football isn’t usually played by ladies in the states, but there are many ways to contribute to the organic growth of football outside of just playing and ladies are needed and welcome in all parts of American football in Ghana.