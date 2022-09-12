Indiscipline Hakainde goes after DPP’s blood

Opinions of Monday, 12 September 2022

Columnist: Kofi Ansah

Barely a year since he took over the reins as President of the Zambian Republic, Hakainde Hichilema is beginning to show his true colours by attacking the pillars of the country’s democracy, as he unleashes attack dogs on the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in a bid to remove her.



Hakainde’s move to forcefully remove the DPP, Lillian Fulata Shawa Siyuni is the latest in his attempt to weaponize independent institutions of governance, particularly the justice system against his political opponents he considers enemies.



After his initial attempt to use the Judiciary to steal electoral votes in favour of his parliamentary candidates against opposition parties, and fabricate allegations against members of his predecessor government, the President has set his arsenals on the DPP, hiding behind faceless cadres to achieve his aim.



The DPP Lillian Fulata Shawa Siyuni is currently before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) battling for her job because some cadres and members of the President’s party are demanding that she be removed. Her removal will pave way for the President to appoint a pliant DPP who can then be used as an attack dog against political opponents and also cover up the crimes of Hichilema’s government.



Shockingly, the instrument of Siyuni’s inculpation is her decision to discontinue a corruption case against the liquidator of a copper mine over corruption charges, apparently, for lack of evidence. Per Zambia’s constitution, the DPP has full autonomy to decide what case to prosecute and which not to and yet Siyuni’s job is on the line for her decision to discontinue this case.



Majority of Zambians who are concerned about guerrilla politicking, punctuated with tribalism, corruption and vindictiveness degenerating Zambian democracy into a pig sty stomp.



And the mess has festered to the point where the Constitutional Court’s justices are openly threatened by the President in Parliament because the Chief Justice, Mumba Malila is said to be a timid accomplice of the President.



Chief Justice Malila’s failings is seen to include his complicity in a political project by Mr. Hichilema’s government and his party United Party for National Development (UPND) to hound out the country’s Director of Public Prosecution out of office.



Many Zambians have observed that the accusation that Siyuni discontinued the case as a matter of deliberately frustrating justice is just a red herring and that what is playing out are simply moves to remove her because the current government fears she will not be a willing tool in its hands.



Besides, on paper, the DPP is more powerful than even the President because she can bring charges against anybody and so President Hichilema would rather see her back so he can have in her place a poodle.



The circumstance, according to worried sources, demands that the Judiciary steps up and to the plate and ensure sanity. But the Judiciary is headed by Mr Mumba Malila who is perceived by many as a toothless bulldog.



Chief Justice Malila is also even seen as an accomplice in the political project by President Hichilema and his party, to remove Suyini from office because he himself is politically tainted – he is a cadre of the ruling UPND for starters, according to reports.



His late wife, Maria Malila, was the UPND’s Council Chairperson for Chilanga before when she died in May 2018.

And so, when Siyuni was dragged before the JCC and she responded by asking for a waiver in respect of the oath of her office so that she can testify without incriminating herself, the constitutional thing for the court to have done was to undertake a judicial review. But this did not happen. Rather the case was referred to the Chief Justice, Mr. Malila.



Sources have said that the Chief Justice then consulted with the Legal Advisor to the President Christopher Mundia.



Many Zambians see that with Malila as Chief Justice, any glimmer of hope for justice in Siyuni’s case will probably come from the country’s Constitutional Court but then even there, President Hichilema has been accused of manipulation by change of judges.



Recently in his speech at parliament, the president actually accused some judges of making questionable judgments and perceived to have issued veiled threats to the judges.



Vendetta



The attack on Siyuni is also a function of a systemic problem in Zambia where almost every new president fights tooth and nail to remove the DPP appointed by their predecessor and replace them with pliant poodles. However, Hichilema’s hound of Siyuni is personal.



In 2017, when the Patriotic Front was in power and Edgar Lungu was President, the DPP, committed Hichilema who was then leading the UPND in opposition, to the High Court for treason over a traffic incident. The case was seen by many as a political vendetta in which the courts were simply used to punish Hichilema for not recognising Edgar Lungu’s presidency.



And so, for the current president, flushing out Suyini would serve at least two great purposes – getting a non-pliant DPP out of his hair. This will pave way for the president to replace her with a stooge who will not stand in the way of the coordinated efforts by the UPND to use the criminal justice system to paralyze or dismantle opposition parties, especially the Patriotic Front (PF), through the courts of law and dubious charges.



Also, removing her will be sweet revenge for the current president.



Convenient Excuse



Justification for the hounding of Suyini is that she is incompetent and has also misconducted herself in respect of prosecutorial procedures concerning.



The instrument of the charges is the case of Milingo Lungu, the provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mine (KCM), a leading mining company in Zambia.



In September 2021, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) of Zambia arrested Lungu on charges of theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.



Then in December 20221, Lungu was again arrested on a separate charge of theft of K17,250,000 from KCM. Public calls for Lungu to be removed from his position intensified but in response, Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe said that Lungu could only be removed from his position through a court process since the liquidator is not appointed by the government but by the court.



Lungu would quit his position in March 2022, some six months after the investiture of Hichilema as president. He did not give reason for his decision but it was reported that he had been in a long negotiation with the authorities to quite with assured immunity from prosecution and a paycheck.



In April, 2022, Siyuni went to court and entered a nolle prosequi in respect of the case in which the former KCM liquidator was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.



However, following from this decision by the DPP, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) re-arrested Lungu, for the alleged theft of K4.4 million, money laundering and possession of two properties, located in Lusaka, suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Lawyers of Lungu who were surprised at the arrest of their client wrote to the DPP for an explanation. Siyunyi who is said to have said she was not aware of the re-arrest. The DEC would later, on the same day, inform the DPP of the re-arrest but provide neither new evidence nor a fresh docket in support of the reinstatement of the accusation of theft of K4.4 million for which the nolle was entered.



On April 12, 2022, a Civil rights activist Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato, wrote to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), asking the body to remove Siyunyi as DPP for alleged gross incompetence and misconduct over her handling of the case involving Lungu. According to him, the decision to enter a nolle in the Lungu case was against the public interest and that the DPP has no powers to instruct law enforcement agencies on which persons to arrest or not to arrest.



Fumba’s petition would later, on the same day, be followed a press conference by UPND cadres led by Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta, at which Siyunyi was given a 48-hour ultimatum to resign or risk being hounded out of office.

On April 14, 2022, UPND Lusaka district information and publicity secretary Matomola Likwanya asked the police to arrest Siyunyi for supposed conspiracy to defeat the course of justice over her handling of the matter relating to the former KCM provisional liquidator.



The summons of Suyini before the JCC and all else that she is going through in the hands of the Hichilema government is seen as a move to either force her to resign on her own or provide some sort of justification for the president to fire her, in which case the justification would probably also provide the basis for her arresr by the police.



Pattern of DPP removals



Her removal would follow a pattern in which almost every Zambian president apart from Rupiah Banda has removed the DPP and replaced with a poodle. This is because, on paper, the DPP is more powerful than the president as they can prosecute anybody, including the president.



Following his defeat of founding president Kenneth Kaunda in 1991, Frederick Chiluba quickly replace DPP Gregory Phiri with Samuel Munthali on an acting capacity by appointing Phiri to the High Court. It was only later that Chiluba appointed Meebelo Kalima as substantive DPP. Kalima would lkater be hounded out of office in 1998 through a three-member tribunal and replaced with Mukelabai Mukelabai.



After Levy Mwanawasa took office in 2002, he suspended the Chiluba-appointed DPP for allegedly conniving with people on trial for corruption and theft of public funds and appointed a three-member tribunal to investigate him. Mwanawasa’s move followed failed attempts to persuade Mukelabai to resign from his position or take sabbatical leave. Although the tribunal cleared Mukelabai of wrongdoing, it recommended his retirement since, in its judgement, the relationship between the executive and the substantive DPP had broken down.



Mwanawasa would appoint Chalwe Mchenga as DPP after an earlier candidate was rejected by the parliament.



In 2008, Rupiah Banda became president and maintained Mchenga as DPP. Recently, it was disclosed that after the PF won power in 2011, and as recently disclosed President Michael Sata induced Mchenga to vacate the position by appointing him as judge of the High Court to pave the way for the appointment of Mutembo Nchito (executive choice of DPP).



Less than two months after he succeeded Sata in January 2015, president Lungu suspended Nchito and set up a four-member tribunal to investigate him for alleged misconduct.



The president’s move is said to have followed unsuccessful attempts to persuade Nchito to resign instead of facing an a hounding. After the tribunal completed its work, president Lungu informed Nchito that he had relieved him of his position as DPP, on the recommendation of the tribunal, whose findings and report have never been made public nor availed to Nchito himself(further proof of executive meddling in the operations of the DPP).He then proceeded to appoint Siyunyi, the current DPP who now faces two allegations of gross incompetence and misconduct.



Allegations Against Suyini



The first allegation against Suyini is that she maliciously entered the nolle prosequi in the criminal case involving Milingo Lungu allegedly in abuse of her power and violation of public interest. This is in spite of the fact that Zambia’s constitution clothes her with the power to enter nolle prosequi without giving anybody any reason.



The second charge impugns wrongdoing on grounds that DPP suyini interfered with the power of the DEC to arrest suspects by asking the body to explain its decision to rearrest Milingo Lungu on the same charges she had discontinued earlier.



But there are correspondences between the DPP and the DEC proving she duly asked for an explanation for the rearrests after she had entered nolle prosequi.