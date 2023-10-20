Indeed, ‘we can all fit into Mother Earth, we just have to adjust’

Opinions of Friday, 20 October 2023

Columnist: Ajoa Yeboah-Afari

It doesn’t bear thinking about that the flood victims of the spillage by the Volta River Authority, number more than 26,000 - the figure quoted when President Nana Akufo-Addo visited the affected communities on October 16, 2023.



Despite the expected support, how do they now pick up the pieces of their lives after such a devastation, those displaced, needing shelter and a speedy return to normalcy?



As explained by the Daily Guide of October 17, the VRA started a controlled spilling from the Akosombo and Kpong dams on September 15, 2023, because of the heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, resulting in the fast rise in the water at the Akosombo Dam, threatening its maximum operating level of 276 feet.



The spilling was necessary to prevent the “overtopping of the dam and to protect the dam’s integrity”. But it resulted in serious flooding in a number of communities in the North, South and Central Tongu districts, as well as Ada East District, the Guide reported.



I recall that a few years ago, the alarming reducing level of the Volta, caused by poor rainfall, turned Ghanaians into dedicated Akosombo water-level monitors, and fervently praying for heavy rains there.



Indeed, it was the irregular electricity supply and load-shedding, that gave birth to the humorous term, ‘dumsor’ (meaning on-and-off power), which has now entered the international lexicon.



Yet, come 2023, this same waterbody is now so full that it has to be spilled, leading to disastrous flooding and causing so much displacement, damage and distress! What an irony!



Nevertheless, thank God that despite the gravity of the disaster, no lives have been lost, according to the VRA – reportedly because of the regular education it has been giving to the communities over the years as to what to do during a spillage.



At least one can take consolation that nobody died. If only one could say the same of other catastrophes in other parts of the world in recent days!



The ferociousness of the current Hamas-Israel war, and the terribly high civilian casualties, including children, has generated worldwide anguish. More calls are being heard about solving the root causes, even as ways are found to stop the bloodbath.



In an increasingly interlinked world, no matter how far away a calamity, it can impact on other countries, including Ghana.



Of course the wish is that both sides would agree to a ceasefire and peace talks, to avoid further bloodshed and suffering. Unfortunately, it’s clear that a cessation of the tit for tat is the last thing on the mind of the two parties.



But evidently, the continuing revenge and collective punishment by both sides can’t be good for them; nor for the global community.



So, one prays that the push for a ceasefire will continue. Talks have to begin for peace to happen. Equally importantly, those enabling the war to continue should be persuaded to stop.



I’m reminded of a haunting comment by a Syrian some years ago, about the civil war in Syria: “We’ve got a lot of people helping us to kill each other, but no one is helping us to talk to each other.”



So complex is the Hamas-Israel matter, that it’s difficult to understand, much less comment. That is why when I came across a recent article about it, in The Catholic Standard weekly, I was immediately struck by the sensitivity of the writer’s approach, and especially the headline.



The following is an abridged version of the article, appropriately termed a prayer to Saint Jude, venerated by Catholics as “the Patron Saint of Hope and impossible causes.”



Under the apt, memorable heading, ‘WE CAN ALL FIT INTO MOTHER EARTH, WE JUST HAVE TO ADJUST’, columnist Kasise Ricky Peprah wrote:

“DEAR ST. JUDE,

“Another violent conflict has been added to our existing inventory, Israel is at war

and the numbers that are making the headlines are frightening and heart-

wrenching.



“The immediate cause of the said conflict was a security breach by

Hamas activists of the once-impregnable Israeli defences and the beastly

massacre of festival revellers, largely youth, and most notably of no political

weight or relevance.



“In the wake of the attack, the world has done, immediately, two things: firstly, we

have forgotten of the Russia-Ukraine war and, secondly, we are outdoing each

other in being the most dramatic in our condemnation of the invasion of Israel.

“In the ensuing din, on the other hand, with effort, one can pick a small voice,

distant almost, making the case of the Palestinians.



“Pope Francis spoke on the issue and called for the cessation of hostilities and the recommencement of the peace process but his words were drowned out (and) the war still rages on.



“To maintain that politics should be outside a Christian’s area of concern will in fact amount to a dereliction of our duty. But what then is our duty in these circumstances?



“St Jude, I propose that we first acquaint ourselves with the facts of the matter,

contentious as they are. With a better understanding of the history and underlying

considerations, we will be better placed to make our voices heard.



“But why concern ourselves at all with this matter, distant as it is from the shores of Ghana?

Because, at the mention of Israel we think the roots of Christianity and Jesus Christ

and Holy land; and at the thought of Palestine we conjure images of Islam, and,

sadly, images of the fanatics and fundamentalists that are in the habit of wreaking havoc on unsuspecting people.



“These simplistic conclusions must be avoided and in their place should come a

calculated and fact-based understanding of the perennial issues that have

plagued this portion of God’s creation.



“We are all too quick to use the word of God as rationalization for many things but strenuously avoid its core message of love and our common origins, the fact that we are all creations of God (emphasis added).



“For too long we have been on a quest for what divides us, while leaving that which unites us. It cannot be what our Father wants.



“St Jude, when I implore that you intercede for us, I actually mean you do so for all of humanity, for the world has shrunk.



“It is said that the world is one global village. So, like villagers, we should learn to live together, embracing the morning sun together and wishing the evening sun a good night in a collective chorus.”



Columnist Peprah ended his absorbing piece with: “Relent not, dear Patron Saint of difficult situations, continue to intercede for us.” (The Catholic Standard, Sunday, October 15 – October 21, 2023.)



To me, the simple, but profound headline of the article sums up the problem well. If only people could be flexible, accommodating and ready to make adjustments for the sake of our common humanity, everybody would find a haven. The earth is certainly big enough.



May the spillage victims, return to normal life as soon as possible; may permanent solutions be speedily found for the vulnerable communities and implemented sooner than later.



Undoubtedly, there are enough safer sites for them to be relocated to. Even if it needs some adjustments, surely a little adjustment should be acceptable to all because, indeed, there is room for everybody.



