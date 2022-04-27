Increment in National Service nomination form is worrying

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Columnist: Albert Gooddays

National Secretary of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Lawrence S.K Nyalemegbe has raised concerns about some development in the affairs of the association.



National President of the Association, Emmanuel Brimpong Akosah on April 24, 2022, issued a communique to announce new fees for nomination forms and according to the statement, national presidential form goes for Ghc1,500.00 and Ghc1,200.00 for other positions for the 2022 Elections.



Lawrence Nyalemegbe bemoaned that, the new fees are exorbitant. "More astonishing for me is the 50% increment indication regarding the pricing of the nominations in the President’s communique. As it stands now, the fee for the forms for the National Presidency seat is to be sold at a cost of a thousand five hundred Ghana cedis (GHC).



1,500.00) and that for the other portfolios a thousand two hundred Ghana cedis (1,200.00). In other words, an “ordinary” National Service Personnel who has an unflinching desire to lead the line at the National Level in the fight and struggle for the betterment of the welfare and well-being of him or herself and that of his or her colleagues would have to spare at least three (3) months of his or her National Service allowance in order to take one of the preliminary steps towards the accomplishment of that dream". He noted in a statement issued on April 25, 2022.



In addition, Lawrence Nyalemegbe alleged that the decisions to increase the prices and opening of nomination cannot hold because "there was no National Executive Committee meeting convened for the purpose of discussing the issue stated above (opening of nomination and new fees)"



He further noted that, national election cannot hold because regional is yet to organize elections.



According to article 11(b) of the Reviewed NASPA Constitution of 2013, national electoral processes can only commence when all administrative regions held and elect regional executives who will subsequently contest for positions at the national level, this the secretary alleged that it has been violated.



Mr. Nyalemegbe believes that, there is an issue of conflict of interest in the development and thereby called on the President, Emmanuel Brimpong Akosah to spearhead a system of "free, fair and transparent".



He mentioned that " I would humbly like to serve the notice that, every attempt shall be made to resist any deliberate manipulation of the “system” to satisfy the whims and caprices of certain people for whatever gains in the impending National Elections".



The initial price for national presidential form was Ghc1,000.00 and Ghc800.00 for other portfolios.