In search of electric meter: ECG loses control over distribution

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Columnist: Edzorna Francis Mensah

The Electricity Company of Ghana is in breach of its mandate to distribute standardized electric meter (s) to deserving applicants within Ghana as a public Service establishment.



It’s undoubtedly the fact that the Electricity Company of Ghana, a public entity charged with the responsibility to purchase and distribute electricity meters to all citizens who deserve it in line with laid-down procedures has lost this exclusive mandate to private individuals.



They have lost it very badly to unscrupulous people in society who now determine the price and control the distribution chain to homes and it will be disastrous should ECG claim ignorance of this open secret.



The Electricity Company of Ghana, a limited liability company wholly-owned by the Government of Ghana, incorporated under the Companies Code, 1963 in February 1997 to render paid-for services to all, has somehow reneged with no hope for the poor who want and are ready to use the light and pay for it.



An organization that has begun its operations as the Electricity Department on 1st April 1947 and later became the Electricity Division in 1962 to provide but not limited to services to the public on behalf of the government has regrettably lost control and handed the meter market to individuals supposedly.



In July 1987, the Volta River Authority set up the Northern Electricity Department (NED), which took over from ECG the responsibility of the management of electric power distribution in Brong-Ahafo, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions in order to reduce the unpretentious pressure (s) from customers as well as to create an extra room for the company to effectively and competently manage and take full control over her reduced-scope of operation for unsurpassed results has failed us with impunity.



The creation of NEDco was supposed to have made the Company more responsible to Ghanaians as their workload was redefined to distribute electricity to only nine (9) Operational Regions in the southern part of Ghana namely, Accra East, Accra West, Tema, Eastern, Central, Volta, Western, Ashanti and Sub-Transmission, which are further decentralized into eighty-eight (88) Operational Districts just to manage the stress on ECG at its operational regions.



All these administrative measures were put in place to make the company accountable to people and deliver on its core mandate, yet ECG does not see the need to give out meters to potential customers who demonstrated enough credibility to pay.



To start with, an electricity meter also called an electric meter or energy meter is a device that measures the amount of electric energy consumed by a residence, a business, or an electrically powered device and as a law established, without which one or an organization cannot use electricity or power in the home, office or for any form of business if the electric current does not flow through a meter into an electrically powered gadget (s).



Now, ECG is mandated to use energy meters installed at customers' premises to measure electric energy delivered to their customers for billing purposes to avert power theft or loss and according to Wikipedia 80% of global power, theft is by direct tapping from the line.

And in Ghana, except otherwise provided by law tapping from the ECG service pole or low tension to your house or office constitute a criminal act, punishable by law.



Meters are calibrated in billing units (kilowatt hour [kWh]). Meters of different accuracy classes are used for different purposes and applications for example residential, non-residential, industrial, etc based on the accuracy requirement but generally, there are two broad types of meters are in use in ECG.



Whole Current and Transformer Operated and it is projected that the average lifespan of a meter is between 15 to 20 years.

At the moment, the sweet-bitter and obnoxious fact are that ECG has no business of selling and installing these meters anymore because they do not even have them as it is been told that for about a year now, ECG has no meter to give out despite the long list of applicants nationwide-people wrote their names through Assembly Members office for more than two years for meter allocation and they are still waiting.



Today, go to any ECG office in all the nine (9) regions plus the eight-eight (88) decentralized offices, you will be told quite frankly that there is no meter but they are busy receiving applications and processing fees from people without giving them when the meter will arrive for installation.



Meanwhile, meters are in the hands of individuals including some of the ECG Staff who are charging exorbitant fees depending on when you need it.

It is an open secret that ECG meters are in an open but secret market managed by private persons and it is being sold as high as one thousand five hundred (Ghc1, 500.00) for instant installation and with one thousand (1,000.00) to two hundred (1,200.00) your meter will be delivered to you within one calendar month, whereas single-phase energy meter at ECG cost four hundred Ghana Cedis (400.00).



If this is not an open invitation to the citizenry to practice and engage in massive corruption without recourse to its ramifications on the economy and the state, then what is it? that ECG is telling us, as a public institution with a Board of Directors who have vowed on oath to deliver quality services to all at all times?



In Ghana today, ECG has no clue whatsoever as to how people get meters, or perhaps, it has never recognized the fact that meter distribution to households and to businesses has left their custody long ago unnoticed.

Or, it’s another form of corruption that has overwhelmed the company to the extent that some staff conspired with private people to import the meters and sell them to the public to the detriment of the state or as usual, with some of the public institutions in this country of ours, ECG Staff careless since their monthly salaries are assured.