If Mahama is not all that important to Ghana, Gabby Otchere-Darko wouldn’t go to him

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Very often, due to tribalism and the operations of tribal links media, the minds of many Ghanaians are being constantly polluted against the former Ghanaian leader, John Dramani Mahama.



The people and the media that hate the ex-president want us to believe that John Mahama was the most corrupt, inefficient, and one without the clues to save this tattered nation under the NPP government.



However, the truth is no one is interested in a person accused of corruption, implementing high taxation, and ruining the economy. That’s why he lost the presidential race in 2016.



So we need to ask ourselves today, why did Gabby Otchere-Darko did visit Mahama? Mahama didn’t call Gabby Otchere-Darko to visit him in his house.



This is the relative of the president, Nana Akufo Addo, who has insulted and tweeted against Mahama many times, yet without shame went to visit the ex-president in his house, for what?



The majority of Ghanaians are too tribalistic, therefore, they find it hard to accept that Akufo Addo is the worst leader in the political history of Ghana.



If they are sincere to themselves, they will admit that the place a president comes from in Ghana is not all that important but the intelligence of the person.



After a very poor performance of Nana Akufo Addo, leaving huge debt on the head of the nation, a high rate of unemployment, and no accountability to the massive corruption that has drained the coffers of the country; I get a bit confused if I see people asking if Mahama is the right person to save Ghana.



The next person to save Ghana at the moment is not crucial, the biggest problem ahead of Ghana today is the “four more years for Nana,” because, under this leader, Ghana has seen the thick and the thin without any hope today or the future, more importantly, his has more agonizing years to stay in office.



Mahama was deemed corrupt but he provided so many projects, including schools, hospitals, and housing units, with many of them left uncompleted,



Yet Akufo Addo wants to be seen as a saint even though has many corrupt politicians and journalists in his administration, above all, he has incurred so much debt but hasn’t been able to do even one-third of what John Mahama did.



It's therefore, the time for those hypocrites and tribalistic folks to stop worrying about Mahama. They have to worry about the incompetent Akufo Addo instead.