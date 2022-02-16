If I have chocolate

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 February 2022
Columnist: Akwasi Sarpong
In the chocolate womb, I had my birth
In chocolate land, I’m nurtured and I'm growing
Yet to have a Kingsbite
If I’ve any heritage,
Cocoa is my ancestor
Still searching cardinal points to origins of my birth
Any voyager with a digital address & Ghana Card
Should l ask Cocoa Tetteh, Cocoa Quarshie, Cocoa Akuapem-Akropong
If I’ve chocolate; happiness mood activates
My neurotransmitters; Dopamine and Serotonin go worldwide wide-WWW
If I’ve bar of chocolate mama mute and loves me back for wrongs done
Taste me to Know me
If I’ve chocolate, I’ll be a chocolatier
I’ll travel to space with chocolate and start Choco-space on the moon
If I’ve chocolate, I’ll become chocolate-the–baptist with bars
Akuafo, Dark, Tetteh Quarshie, Oranco, Kingsbite, Lemon, Coffee Choc, Portem Nut and Mmwaah
If you’re yet to have me, my Royale comes with a drink and spread
Don’t come on me for my purity sake millions do after having me
Do you mind being my Choco-Delight, morning, afternoon and tonight
Meet me under Golden Tree for BBC, Body-to-body-contact
If I’ve chocolate, I’ll build Queendom of chocolate babies
Have me sometimes to stay longer and have multiples
If I’ve chocolate, only you will know my abilities and resourcefulness.