If I have chocolate

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Columnist: Akwasi Sarpong

In the chocolate womb, I had my birth

In chocolate land, I’m nurtured and I'm growing

Yet to have a Kingsbite

If I’ve any heritage,



Cocoa is my ancestor

Still searching cardinal points to origins of my birth

Any voyager with a digital address & Ghana Card

Should l ask Cocoa Tetteh, Cocoa Quarshie, Cocoa Akuapem-Akropong

If I’ve chocolate; happiness mood activates

My neurotransmitters; Dopamine and Serotonin go worldwide wide-WWW

If I’ve bar of chocolate mama mute and loves me back for wrongs done

Taste me to Know me



If I’ve chocolate, I’ll be a chocolatier

I’ll travel to space with chocolate and start Choco-space on the moon

If I’ve chocolate, I’ll become chocolate-the–baptist with bars

Akuafo, Dark, Tetteh Quarshie, Oranco, Kingsbite, Lemon, Coffee Choc, Portem Nut and Mmwaah



If you’re yet to have me, my Royale comes with a drink and spread

Don’t come on me for my purity sake millions do after having me

Do you mind being my Choco-Delight, morning, afternoon and tonight

Meet me under Golden Tree for BBC, Body-to-body-contact

If I’ve chocolate, I’ll build Queendom of chocolate babies

Have me sometimes to stay longer and have multiples

If I’ve chocolate, only you will know my abilities and resourcefulness.