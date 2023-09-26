IGP’s superior policing tactics in Upper East - Owula Mangortey writes to Speaker of Parliament

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Columnist: Owula Mangortey

Mr. Speaker, I wish to respectfully ask whether you have experienced the positive impact of IGP Akuffo-Dampare's policing methods and tactics in the Upper East Region from August 2021 to August 2023.



Mr. Speaker, I don't really mind whether IGP Akuffo-Dampare is NPP, NDC, or PWD. I will speak up for him in this writeup as a citizen from Dodowa working in Bawku and other parts of the Upper East Region!



Since the end of August 2021, I have been observing, monitoring, and reporting on community participation in border management activities - to counter and deter terrorist attacks in the Upper East Region. While in the region, I used the opportunity to monitor and report on conflicts in Manyoro-Natugnia, Doba-Kandiga, Bolgatanga, and Bawku.



Mr. Speaker, as I traveled across the region, I noticed the challenges/gaps in Police Operations, and the efforts to improve the situation since IGP Akuffo-Dampare took office on 1st August, 2021.



Security situation in the region



The Upper East Region shares borders with Burkina Faso, Togo, the Upper West, and the North East Regions. I noted that the region faced and continues to face peculiar security challenges, including the following: Terrorist threats, influx of persons escaping jihadist attacks in neighbouring countries, armed robbery, motorcycle snatching, smuggling (fuel, fertilisers, etc.), targeted assassinations, hoarding of caches of arms, chieftaincy and land disputes, illegal mining, etc.



Policing situation in Region



When I arrived in the region, I noted and started writing articles on some of the challenges/gaps in the operations of the following police formations:



(1). Regional Headquarters (RHQ): composed of Regional Headquarters, Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Regional Counter-Terrorism (CTU), Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Regional Band, Regional Courts, Regional Clinic and Police Training School.



(2). Divisions: Three (3) Divisions, namely, Bolgatanga, Bawku and Navrongo.



(3). Districts: 12 Districts.



(4). Thirty (30) police stations, including new stations at Widana, Avondago,Maga and Woriyanga.



Policing challenges/gaps in the region



(1). Vehicles



I noted a general shortage of vehicles and reliance on old, overused vehicles in the region.



In the Bawku general area, I noted a wrinkled armored vehicle, a light armored patrol vehicle, and a bullion truck used as a prisoner-carrying vehicle from Bolgatanga to Bawku. I noted patrol vehicles (Pickup and Trooper) and a bus.



I noted that the Bawku West District had only an old Toyota Landcruiser! It was being used 24/7 on patrols in very difficult terrain. The police could not afford to use the vehicle to transport men to Snap Check Points when they were expected in armed robbery-prone areas of Widnaba and Sapeliga! A broken-down Nissan Navara pickup was repaired for them, but it continued to frequently break down



Suddenly, I began to note that IGP Akufo-Dampare began to intervene with the delivery of new Isuzu and Toyota pickup vehicles to the region.



(2) Motorcycles



The police did not have motorcycles—the jungle types—for patrols, especially in Bolgatanga, Bawku Central, and Bawku West. On November 24, 2021, I wrote an article acknowledging that the new IGP, Dr. Akuffo-Dampare, had allocated twenty-five (25) motorcycles to the Upper East Region Police. Unconfirmed reports at the time indicated that "this was the first time in the history of the Police Service that a Police Administration has allocated such a relatively large consignment of motorcycles to the Upper East Region Police."



Mr. Speaker, I can report that the region has been allocated more visibility police motorbikes, which can be seen in use all over the region, and can even be seen at a remote station like Maga in the Navrongo Police Division.



(3). Communication Gadgets



When I arrived in the region, I noted that the police did not have gadgets for effective communication for their operations.



The Bawku crisis demonstrated that swift communication within police deployments: Patrol Teams, checkpoints, and static posts, including police stations—was key to their success! Although the police had communication systems, they still had some gaps in the apparatus to communicate!



IGP Akufo-Dampare swiftly delivered communication gadgets, which made the police undertake hourly security checks across all formations.



(4). Armoured vehicles



On January 26, 2023, I wrote an article on the Police Wrinkle Armoured Vehicle which was being pushed to spark on the road in front of the Bawku Central market



Within five days of my report, I noted increased armoured capability for the police! Two Maverick armored vehicles were delivered from Accra.



As I write, I can report the presence of three (3) Maverick armored vehicles from the Police FPU and two (2) Marauder armored vehicles from the Police CTU operating in the region, with a particular focus on the Bawku general area.



(5). Metal detectors



The police did not have metal detectors for checking arms being smuggled into the region - especially into the Bawku general area. On August 25, 2023, I ran into a police team searching vehicles at the White Volta River Bridge in Bazua upon a tip-off that a cargo truck was transporting arms to Bawku. I noted that the police were not using metal detectors.



(6). Market women/truck escorts



There were instances of market women being robbed, especially in the Bawku West, Binduri, and Builsa Districts.



In an article I wrote on October 17, 2021, titled "If I were in Charge of State Security," I indicated how I had noted the police providing market women with security during and after their trading activities. Such market escorts were useful from Binaba to Tilli, Sapeliga to Kobore, Atuba to Binduri, Pulimakom/Widana to Missiga, Fumbisi/Sandema to Navrongo.



The Bawku and Doba-Kandiga conflicts increased insecurity for cargo trucks on the Paga - Bolgatanga highway, as well as on the roads from Pulimakom and Kulungu to Bolgatanga and from Bolgatanga to Walewale.



Positive impact of IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE's Policing methods/tactics in the region



Mr Speaker, I can report on the following positive impact of IGP Akuffo-Dampare's policing methods/tactics in the region:



(1). The operational plan for the escort of buses and cargo trucks through the Upper East, North East, and Northern Regions road corridor (that is, Bawku-Walewale-Tamale). This has, for the last three months, stopped or minimized the armed attacks on buses that avail themselves to be escorted by the police.



(2). The introduction of more armoured vehicles, drones, etc. has made it possible for personnel to go to the firing lines and stop irascible gunmen anytime they started sporadic firing in Bawku.

This was not possible before, since the police had only soft-bodied vehicles.



(3). The introduction of motorbikes makes it easier for police personnel to move quickly when duty calls. Police visibility has been enhanced by the introduction of more motorcycles into the region.



(4). Two regional FPU bases have been established in Bawku.which have increased the manpower needs.



(5). The saturation of Bawku with personnel and equipment has noticeably made it difficult for the combatants to operate in the Bawku general area. It can be observed that in recent times, the armed attacks are rather taking place on the outskirts of Bawku (recent reported cases at Bazua, Binduri, Gumyoko, Nayoko No. 2, Adamongsaan, etc.).



(6). There is on-going rehabilitation of police stations and construction of new ones. Maga, Avondago, Woriyanga, Widana, Pelungu are some of the communities in which new stations have been constructed.



The Bawku Police Station used to be an open place that provided easy access for gunmen to run through to kill their target victims. The police have completed a fence wall around the Divisional/District Headquarters. Currently ongoing are fixing of CCTV cameras, building of observation posts, rehabilitation of the barracks for personnel, etc.



(7). The Bawku Police undertake community engagements in the Bawku township and environs. This action has brought policing to the doorsteps of the locals. Recently, the police had interactions with schoolchildren and donated footballs to the kids.



(8). Due to the fantastic security outlay, the Samanpid celebration of 2022, in the words of some Bawku elders, was the best in recent years.



(9). The celebration of Ramadan was so massive due to the enhanced security provided by the Bawku Police. Attendance was so massive that locals could not believe their eyes.



(10). The stabilisation of the Garu-Nakpanduri road by way of the use of an anti-robbery squad has brought relief to commuters traveling between the North East and the Upper East Regions.



(11). President Akufo Addo enjoyed and benefited from IGP Dampare's Policing methods/tactics in the region



For a region facing peculiar security challenges, it is noteworthy that President Akufo-Addo has been in the region on three occasions in less than two years—to address the Ghana Bar Association Conference, to commission a Tono water project, and to celebrate May Day.



If IGP Akuffo-Dampare was not on top of his job and the police were not cooperating with other security agencies, President Akufo Addo could not have comfortably come to the region—and even to be so relaxed on one occasion to celebrate the birthday of Road Minister Amoako-Attah at the Bolgatanga Akayet Hotel?



Mr. Speaker, in view of the remarkable positive impact of his policing methods/tactics in the Upper East Region, I will speak up any day, anywhere, in support of IGP Akuffo-Dampare, whether he is NPP, NDC, or PWD.



