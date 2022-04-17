I wish Ghana could be named after NDC

Opinions of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Columnist: Bola Ray Jnr

A youth activist and a political communicator of the National Democratic Congress, NDC has described the NDC as a "country" rather than a political party.



According to him, based on the activities of the party in both government and opposition, he feels the NDC is a "country" rather than a political party and I wish such could be recognised by the leaders of this nation.



The NDC is the country because the party does not only seek the interest of party members but everyone.



If you compare late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, and former President J.A Kuffour, one can come to conclude that the differences were clear in terms of governance and achievements.



In the same way, if you compare late president J.E.A Mills/ His Excellency J.D. Mahama and Akufo Addo, one could understand that, the NDC are good managers of our country.



The NDC is a party that embraces all irrespective of your tribe you come from, religious affiliation, colour of your skin, gender, level of education, one's stature, among others.



It is not a party that seeks the interest of only its members, but of all in both government and opposition. The party has shown to the Ghanaian people its true good nature.



I believe strongly God has a purpose in bringing the NDC into existence.



The party speaks the truth to Ghanaians, it tells them exactly what is currently at stake and how all of us can come together to fight it to achieve a common purpose.



NDC in government always performs the interest of its citizens and not the direction of party members.



It is time for one to reflect on the achievements, policies, promises, our economy, and the style of governance for both parties to draw their own conclusions.



Ghanaians are poised to bring the NDC back to power once again in 2024.



Long live NDC