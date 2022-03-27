I still believe in the stars

Opinions of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Columnist: Lt. Col John HK Buntuguh (rtd)

Following the 0 – 0 stalemate recorded in the first leg of the World Cup play-off between Ghana and Nigeria, there have been mixed feelings among Ghanaians. While some people think it is a positive result and an improvement on the Black Stars' performance in AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, others think the fact that Ghana did not win in Kumasi means there is no hope for the team in the second leg in Abuja.



I understand the feelings of the second group of people because before the match, there were all sorts of predictions of 2- 0, 3- 0, and even a ridiculous score of 4- 0, all in favour of the Black Stars by Ghanaians.



In my view, this was optimism taken too far. Much as I hoped Ghana would win, I did not expect any scoreline higher than 1 – 0. I was naturally disappointed with the final outcome.



However, looking at the results of the other matches, the result was not too bad. Camer0on lost 0 -1 at home to Algeria while Mali lost by the same margin to Tunisia in Bamako Egypt beat AFCON champions Senegal by 1-0 in Cairo. The only other draw on the day was recorded in Kinshasa where DR Congo drew 1-1 with Morocco. As can be seen, no team won by a margin of more than one goal.



As usual, after the match, Ghanaians had their say regarding team selection and the performance of individual players of the Black Stars. Ordinarily, I don’t want to wade into technical matters, because I am only an armchair critic and not a coach. However, having coached lower division teams during my youthful days and as an avid soccer fan, I believe I know more than many of the soccer fans who seize every opportunity to lambast the Black Stars.



Some people did not understand why Jordan Ayew continues to wear jersey Number 9 when it was Felix Afena-Gyan who led the attack. The jersey number is just for identification of players and nothing else. After all, Asamoah Gyan wore the number 3 jersey but was our top striker. Lothar Matheus, who played alongside our own Osei Kufuor in Bayern Munich, wore the number 10 jersey but was a central defender towards the end of his career.



In my view, the Black Stars played in a typical 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-2-1 formation, depending on whether they were defending or attacking. Jordan Ayew played behind the main attacker, Felix Afeni-Gyan, and had to fall and reinforce the midfield whenever the team was defending.



It involved a lot of movement, no wonder, he was practically dead on his feet by the time he was substituted. His set-pieces however left a lot to be desired, particularly the corner kicks which he continually floated into the Nigerian box which were easily dealt with by their tall defenders.



I am surprised to learn that Ayew was subjected to boos when he was being replaced. For someone, who just recovered from COVID-19, flew down from the UK and had only a day’s training, Ghanaians should have been sympathetic with him.



I guess that is the price to pay for being an Ayew. Even if he had scored on the day, they would have said that the ball hit him and entered the net. Thank God such naysayers are not in charge of team selection, the entire Ayew generation may never get a call-up into the Black Stars.



He is currently the longest-serving player in the Black Stars, yet he cannot be made even assistant captain of the team, else people will embark on hunger strike or even commit suicide. Admittedly, our attackers were not the only ones eclipsed in the match.



Iheanacho, in the Nigerian team, is considered a top striker, but he did not have a single shot, let alone one on target, during the entire match. Even the much-vaunted Victor Osimhem only took delight in diving, trying to win non-existent penalties. Our own Afena-Gyan did very well, in his role as a lone attacker, against the powerful Nigerian defence and run himself rugged, but his inexperience was clearly evident.



Overall, the Black Stars did well, in my view. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot was alert and performed with distinction on the few occasions he was called to action, particularly when he used his feet to keep out Simon Moses’ goal-bound shot. He obviously learnt his lessons from AFCON 2021 and justified the trust reposed in him.



I had no fears regarding the two central defenders, but the two fullbacks, Gideon Mensah and Denis Odoi really impressed me with the way they shut out the two Nigerian wingers. In my opinion, Baba Iddrisu played his best match in a Ghana shirt, but he nearly marred that good performance with over-elaboration in his box and nearly paid the price when the referee pointed to the spot after he handled the ball.



Thank God, the video assistant referee (VAR) came to his rescue, which was a fair call. Some people described Partey as the weakest link in the team on the day, considering the number of faulty passes he gave, sometimes in dangerous situations. Though I disagree with that description, I think he needs to simplify his game in the interest of the team.



I am tempted to agree with those who hold the view that the substitutions made by the Black Stars handlers were rather too late. As indicated already, both Afeni Gyan and Jordan Ayew were clearly very exhausted and should have been replaced earlier. Indeed, I wonder if Afena-Gyan would have been substituted at all if he had not fallen down from exhaustion.



Abdul Fatau Issahaku performed quite well in the first half but was clearly out of his wits in the second and should have been taken out earlier. When he was eventually replaced by Osman Bukari, he brought some freshness into the team. The Nigerian bench was more proactive than ours, making a total of five substitutions over the 90 minutes and doing so timeously.



I will like to reassure those who are despondent over the result of the match that the battle is not lost. It will continue with the second leg in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) sacked their last foreign coach after the poor performance of the Super Eagles against Cape Verde on home ground in their last world cup qualifying match. The NFF quickly appointed a new foreign coach but brought in Technical Director Austin Eguavoen in an acting capacity, who has now been retained for the play-offs.



Though the match will be played in Abuja, Nigerians themselves doubt if they have any marked advantage over visiting teams. It is that uncertainty the Black Stars will be exploiting on Tuesday.



My confidence in the ability of the Black Stars to qualify for Qatar, therefore, remains unshaken.



In the run-up to Friday’s match, the Nigerian Minister for Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare reportedly tasked the Super Eagles to come to Ghana and whip the Black Stars to make the second leg a mere formality. Given what transpired in the match, I dare Mr. Dare to underrate the Black Stars again. Ghana will only need a scoring draw to qualify. A win will be a bonus.



Need I remind you that Ghana is the black star of Africa? There will be no hiding place for you, Mr. Dare when the Stars descend on Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.