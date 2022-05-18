I stand with Nkoransa youth over the death of Albert donkor

Opinions of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Columnist: Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong

It is with great shock that I received news of the alleged murder of Albert Donkor, a resident of Nkoranza whose death was reportedly confirmed in April 2022.



I extend to his family and the good people of Nkoranza my sincerest condolences on the loss of such an enterprising man. Indeed, my thoughts and prayers are with the family.



In a very serious criminal matter such as this, it is generally expected that swift delivery of justice would be paramount. I thus call on our security agencies to speed up investigations leading to the arrest of the suspected criminals involved in this malicious 'killing' of Balusu.



Furthermore, I stand with Nkoranzaman and its people to demand a prompt, independent, impartial, conclusive, and transparent investigation from the police and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of the unlawful 'killing' of Albert Donkor.



I, however, appeal to the youth and good people of Nkoranza to exercise restraint *as we mourn our departed brother,* and trust the government and security agencies to deliver justice.



We shall surely overcome!!!