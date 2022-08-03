'I must finish' is my new rescue slogan

Opinions of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Columnist: Isaac Asare Poku

Show me a man who truncates a promising and worthwhile agenda, and I'll show you the practical definition of disgrace. The worst is when he makes so much noise but has little to show. Guess what? His opposition wing wins extra points and strangles any attempt to break the eight. No matter the defence tactics employed, such a mess is unjustifiable.



In this light, Jesus admonished his followers to finish their course of faith. He said, "Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won't you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you, saying, 'This person began to build and wasn't able to finish".(Luke 14:28-30)



Apart from the aforementioned scenario, Jesus also cited the shameful retreat and surrender of a king who goes to battle unprepared (Luke 14:31, 32). Christ introduced these examples in his preaching to encourage his audience to throw away any obstacle that may hinder their life-long devotion to Him (Luke 14:33). By extension, our Saviour expects the same commitment from every Christian today.



We have no choice but to finish what we have started. If after we have escaped the corruption of the world by knowing our Lord and Saviour Jesus and are again entangled in it and are overcome, we would be worse off at the end than we were at the beginning. It would have been better for us not to have known the way of righteousness than to have known it and then turn our backs on it. (2 Pet. 2:20, 21)



Due to this warning from Peter, I have resolved to do all it takes to finish my Christian course. I Must Finish (IMF) has been my rescue slogan; I ran to it whenever I'm broke. It helps me submit myself to high spiritual disciplines; if perhaps, I could break the wEight of sin. I recommend the same for you.



Enjoy the Grace of God!

Amen!