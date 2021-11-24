I don’t hate Akufo Addo, I dislike his incompetence blames on Mahama

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, once said that Africa must stop blaming the colonial masters for our woes, creating the impression that the continent can be independent since it has every resource for transformation.



It seems I am right when I wrote “Akufo Addo had thought being president in Ghana is very easy,” because ever since he became president, Akufo Addo continues to blame Mahama for the country’s economic crisis without accepting any responsibility for his incompetence.



I don't blame Akufo Addo, I blame the Ghana media that has failed to address this situation even though the media didn't spare John Mahama when he was declared corrupt and inefficient to be a Ghanaian leader.



Before, bringing out some of the failures of the president that he has refused to accept, we must first find out why many people like to blame others for their failures?



It is often said that a bad farmer quarrels with his tools; the same thing applies to a bad politician or an incompetent leader, who will always blame the opposition for his failures.



The NPP leader, Nana Akufo Addo, told Ghanaians that “We sit on the money, yet we are hungry.” He promised to transform Ghana and protect the public’s purse, after capitalising on corruption scandals the former Ghanaian leader was involved in, to change the minds of the people.



With the support of the media and Bawumia, who is now the Vice-President, Mahama had it very bitter. It wasn't surprising that he lost the 2016 presidential race to the current president, Nana Akufo Addo.



Likely, Akufo Addo wasn’t prepared or just don’t know the responsibilities of being a president. His initial plan was to build a Cathedral because he promised God but he needs to concentrate more on the needs of the people before anything else.



Akufo Addo chose a lifestyle that suits him by doing what he likes with money but fail to listen to criticisms, creating jobs for the people to improve the economy.



Meanwhile, he keeps borrowing but no one knows how the loans are used in the country since there haven’t been any significant projects. He eventually attacked those criticising him by saying "even America borrows."



At long last, the one who promised to protect the public’s purse himself became entangled in many corruption scandals.



However, on many occasions, Akufo Addo defends himself that he is not corrupt. Someone who doesn’t want to be called a drug dealer should avoid associating himself with drug dealers.



So we need to ask Nana Akufo Addo that if he is not corrupt, why does he have in his administration three people involved in serious corruption scandals, namely, Charles Bissiw, Eugene Arhin, and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah?



Nana Akufo Addo is a victim of his incompetence, blaming John Mahama for all his failures. For example, how many times has he been told to desist from using luxurious flights which are costing the country a fortune?



He ignored and continues to travel with luxurious private jets as a result incurring huge debt, including loans from overseas on Ghana, yet he will neither accept the responsibility for the country’s economic hardships. He will rather blame John Mahama for his failures.



It’s a social habit, many, regardless of their social status and beliefs, try to blame others for their troubles and misfortunes, Nana Akufo Addo is a typical example.



He will never change and will always justify his failures by blaming John Mahama for the germination of the misfortunes he has planted. What a stubborn president who never listens to anyone, yet he wants to succeed. That will never happen.