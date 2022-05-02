I am not a politician

Opinions of Monday, 2 May 2022

Columnist: Michael Opoku

Ghana has in recent times been the object of laughter and riducle to the rest of the world. My obsession in this write-up is not to target any political colour but to vomit all the incubated grieve and countless unspeakable emotional trauma that has characterized the feelings of the masses.



I initially wanted to be quiet over the economic drama staged by the current government but to remain deaf is to support an economic genocide, which I believe, clearly stating my stance will extricate me from any shred of guilt.



Firstly, the current Government was not fair to Ghanaians when it promised Ghanaians free education. Technically, Free education was the best option for our economy. People made merry and cheered the government for such a bold step. I must say without mincing words that, the implementation of this policy was rather the start of all the misery our economy is facing. I wonder if professors were consulted to opine their views especially when the free education was going to be implemented as a policy.



These questions were to be answered objectively before the start of this policy. Did the Government take into deep thought the population of children of school going age and the expected population within the first ten years? Did the Government ponder over reliable source of funding for this policy?



Agreeably, Ghana suffered financially during COVID 19 but at the same time gained tremendously from individual donations, Churches, Companies and what have you.



Our educational system is seriously facing extreme mismanagement and the sad aspect is lack of vision for the educational system. How can Ghana develop when leaders are ideologically blind and cannot see beyond just 10 years? I weep when I hear learned people sing the chorus of political scavengers, “our Government has come”. It is as if we schooled to trumpet propaganda.



The free education, free water, free light was and is just a polite swindle. Workers ended being levied to pay back what they hallucinated to be free. Currently, the Government is unnecessarily feeding people in the SHS which preponderance of such children have parents who could have fed their own children without the Government’s Intervention. Couldn’t the government have supported the less privileged schools who progress to SHS and retain substantial amount for managing other needful needs? What becomes of vocational education if all children are swept by the tidal wave of free education into SHS? Sadly, most of these children who did not pass by default but have had their way into the SHS inadvertently have their final destination learning one vocation or the other.



The introduction of E-levy at an all die be die Rambo style is sad. It is akin to a trotro driver who tells the passengers that, the journey is very easy and that he has enough diesel or petrol for the journey but along the way, tells the passengers to pay some contributions because, he did not envisage the journey would be that long. Oh, Ghana.



I was melancholic when I saw the tag of war in parliament over E-levy implementation and I began to discern that, the driver of the economy has lost ideas and self-confidence in the journey of rulership. Many people did not expect this idea to have come from the current Government since he promised Ghana with milk and honey. “ Yete sika so nanso yedi hia”. Are we really sitting on money currently?



The menopausal ambitions are miserably been pitied by the few who can presage how things will turnout. Ghanaians must call a spade a spade and not shovel to save the future generations who will rationalize useless and shortsighted interventions that drained the nation of its coffers.



There are numerous allowances of the bosses that begs for scrutiny to unravel its usefulness. The general populace is deprived of certain amenities. Yet, the few fortunate bosses have approved certain allowances to the detriment of the masses. Who will speak for the nation? Is it not selfishness to add more allowances to Category A staff and refuse to increase salaries of the majority of workers in Ghana? Why won’t people strangle their neighbours to earn power if power can change their fortunes overnight?



Unfortunately, many citizens are beguiled to believing that, the economy should be a puppet in the hands of politicians. After the hardship wrought on the nation by the Government, deceptively, the only sigh of relief they anticipate citizens to have is to re-introduce the idea of 2024 election to buffer the economic unrest in the country.



Conspicuously, the youth, whether skewed towards the sitting Government or the opposition, are beginning to see clearly without political lenses the truism of shenanigan management of the economy. When will African Political leaders begin to reason beyond propaganda? When will our leaders strip off every jacket of selfish gains and fumigate the nation with transparency?



Allegations of top-notch officials in Ghana devouring women who could be responsible leaders is increasingly becoming the order of the day. Why won’t Ghana suffer financially if leaders will use state resources wrongfully? Justice is perverted and only the feeble fall fowl to the law.



A clear picture of current chaos in the country is read in the lines in- between the statements made by an Honourable who says Professors are not mentioned among the rich men in Ghana, hence they should shut up. Will such a statement not mean the essence of Professors is archaic? Why won’t the economy suffer if politicians are driving the wheels to development without any expert advice from those who have schooled and is expected to be competent in their respective jurisdiction?



Ghana needs to wake up and stop being deceived by political leaders who are interested in subsequent elections. When will the youth see elections as tools to manipulate citizens? After elections, what is next? Another election being planned for? Hypocrisy from Ministers of God has become a headache to us the citizens. Saving breathe during the political tenure of their desired parties but ceaselessly attacking former parties is sad to mention.



Ghana, please wake up and see the wrong turn our politicians have taken.