I am Isaac Owoo

Opinions of Friday, 27 May 2022

Columnist: Isaac Poku

I was going through an old file and I chanced upon my long-lost birth certificate. I fetched it and dusted it. "How come I didn't find it here when I needed it?" I wondered.



Before I could place it at a more reachable place, it crossed my mind to check the name. Behold, I looked and my name on it is Isaac Owoo! This has brought so much joy to myself and my entire family, even though my surname now differs from theirs.



You see, my name now makes me the envy of all my up-to-date readers. Those who love me, however, will call me blessed! Meanwhile, those who're uninformed will find this noble name of mine meaningless and may show indifference.



Nevertheless, if you wish to appreciate the power of my name, just google "Owoo." I challenge you that you're going to relate with me differently afterward. All the same, if you can afford a parcel of land at Achimota, I'm selling my share.



My name and its corresponding status bring to light the essence of understanding the role of context. Before 18th May 2022, the name Owoo never carried its present weight; perhaps, you may never have known such a name exists.



Will this name continue to attract attention for some years to come? Maybe not. It is the current ambiance that makes it significant. If you take away the present state of affairs, you will miss the power of Owoo.



Sadly, the original intent of countless narratives and messages has been distorted because some ignorant people chose to neglect their primary context. Here, the Bible isn't spared from this mistreatment. Many people quickly rubbish various biblical claims because they analyze the Bible with a modern climatic lens instead of its fundamental setting.



An example is the issue of slavery. Why did godly people own slaves? Does that make the Bible or God who gave laws concerning it morally unethical? If only one will go back in time through historical spaceships, he will know that for some people, the best gift they ever received was captivity. No wonder some abandoned their liberty and kowtowed to unpleasant rituals just to cling unto a good master (Exod. 21:5, 6). Obviously, the Bible's usage of slavery may not be how we understand the term today (Becker, 2019).



In another instance, an appreciation of how ruthless the first-century Roman soldiers were (Baker, 2021), the dreadful execution in breaking Pilate's seal, the huge size of the tombstone (Stewart, 2007), and the careful futile orchestration of the unbelieving Jewish authority (Matt. 27:62-66) uphold the fact that Jesus' body was never stolen by his then timid disciples (Mark 14:50). Yes, the historical atmospheric description of how the tomb was secured makes this allegation outrightly impossible!



Unfortunately, not a few atheists see God (if they should consider him to exist) as unloving and reject divine biblical inspiration because they fail to see God's plan and actions in an objective context. If only they would make an effort to rightly divide the word of truth in dispensational frames of reference (2 Tim. 2:15), they would see that there is no God but God, there is no saviour but Christ, and there is no divine book but the Bible.



I, Owoo Isaac, am rich because of my familial milieu in Ghana now. In the same vein, the Bible is authentic and meaningful because of its real historical and archaeological contextual backdrop. Thanks to technology, our generation can readily access this information to help us appreciate the Bible better.



Enjoy the Grace of God!



Amen!