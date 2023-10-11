'Human animals' versus 'Latter day pigs of Israel' – I pray for Palestine part I

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

I want to begin by notifying the dastards who would spew unspellable comments under this article for whatever considerations, including being paid by Zionist entities to bark like toothless hounds, that they are ignored and dispelled as nonentities.



You may comment decorously like sane beings either positively or negatively, and that would be very much appreciated!



Having said that, I was alarmed at the unforgivable statement of the Israeli Minister for Defense, who claimed that the Palestinians were “human animals”! I cringed so much so that the resulting wrinkles seemed to linger longer on my face. But more alarming was the fact that this statement came from a rather ugly character whose face looked like the back edge of a rough knife with a Pinocchio-style nose!



It is no secret that the Zionists are known to be the brethren of monkeys and pigs. Let me quote the words of a historian, knowing that many do not like to read, “Read history, and you will understand that the Jews of yesterday are the evil fathers of the Jews today. Historically, they are known as evil infidels, distorters of holy scripture, calf worshippers, murderers of Prophets, deniers of prophecies, and the scum of the human race some of who ALLAH had turned

into apes and pigs.



These are the Zionists, a continuum of deceit, obstinacy, licentiousness, and corruption!” I would like to add they are, also, inordinately vile!



Are they, not the people who slaughtered “John the Baptist”, referred to as “Yahya” in the Holy Qur’an, being the very first person since humanity to be given that name by ALLAH?



They, also, killed Zakaria, Yahya’s father by sawing him in half like a piece of wood! Who are the fascists here? Who are the human animals here? Who are the infidels here?



These are the same people who took their sadism a notch further by creating apartheid that was tried out in South Africa, where an honorable man like Nelson Mandela was for many years branded a terrorist! They are the same people who created the Zionist movement that became a headache to all of Europe.



Initially, they looked at establishing the State of Israel in Uganda after considering the Ethiopian plateau, being the beginning of the State of Israel,

which they would use as a platform to work their way up north to capture Palestine. The poor Ugandans could have easily become the “human animals” that the Israeli Defense Minister referred to the oppressed Palestinians as.



It is important to note that the flag of Israel depicts the perceived land of the Jewish State between two rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates! This is the bigger plot of the Zionists in collusion with America and Europe.



Their terrorism will continue until they have annexed all territories and countries in between those two rivers, but in shaa ALLAH, their plan will be botched and they will be annihilated. The Qur’an speaks to this in Chapter 17 (Al Isra’) verse 7.



It interprets as follows: “If you act rightly, it is for your good, but if you do wrong, it is to your loss. And when the second warning would come to pass, your enemies would be left to disgrace you and enter that place of worship (al Aqsa mosque – Jerusalem) as they had entered it the first time, and utterly destroy whatever would fall into their hands.”



It must be said that Stalin of Russia had a major role to play in the mass exodus of Jews to Palestine. They had given him such a headache that he was willing to work with the devil just to get rid of them!



In due course, I shall expose how the Zionist pigs continue to gloat at the plight of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that they massacred in the run-up to the declaration of the Israeli State in 1948! Here, I wish to declare that I commit this literary work in support of Palestine and all the oppressed across the world. Neither do Zionists have a place in Palestine nor does Israel on the map of the world.



At this juncture, let me pause to make a pertinent input, which stands out as one of the few theological differences between Islam and Christianity. In Islam we believe that Jesus, the Messiah, was not crucified, but was raised to the heavens and, of course, will return before the HOUR to rule and die a normal death. Allah altered the looks of a betrayer to appear as Jesus, hence the crucifixion and all that! However, this is not the point.



What is the undeniable fact that it was the Jews who sold him out, and whoever was crucified was thus crucified? By then Jesus was long gone!

Read the Quran thoroughly, Chapter 4 (Al Nisa’) verses 157/158. So the ayas (verses) are interpreted as follows:



“And they boasted, we killed the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, the messenger of Allah, but they killed him not and they crucified him not—it was only made to appear so. Even those who argue for this crucifixionare in doubt. They do not know whatsoever—only making assumptions. They certainly did not kill him.”



So, please, let us not argue about a theological mismatch, it does not make a difference in the context of this write-up. It just seeks to establish that the Jews/Zionists are known murderers of Prophets, so it is not surprising that they are massacring innocent Palestinians in droves.



How soon they have forgotten their woes during World War II. How soon they have forgotten the atrocities of Hitler against them! Was it not his right to defend Germany from their schemes and troubles just like old American Biden (POTUS) claims they have a legitimate right to do so while the Palestinians are supposed to keep quiet like goaded sheep and accept to be slaughtered at the alters of rabbis? I cannot condemn Hitler or support him because European history seems to be lopsided.



I mean, how not so when they can only relate to recent medieval times of debauchery, slavery, and chaos with no honourable bases for their records except murder, rape, and forced labour of the dirty masses who had to pay huge taxes to the even dirtier monarchs and their assigns!



The Jews were the first to create the system of financial interest being the very first human pigs, oops sorry, people, to deal with interest, stripping debtors naked and taking over their property. Is it any more surprising now that you know a bit of history to be shocked at their unmerciful ways?



Please note that this is the first of many parts to this article although I will try to compress the information in a compendium of not more than five pieces!