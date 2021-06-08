How will Nana Akufo Addo evaluate himself among other Ghanaian presidents?

Opinions of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The theory of modernization as we have observed, states that a state has a better chance of becoming and remaining democratic as its wealth increases.



However, under the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo, Ghana has become poor, crippled with a huge debt, therefore, I need to ask the president, "How would he evaluate himself among other Ghanaian presidents?”



Ghanaians need to be sincere if our country is known to be a peaceful Christian and Islamic country. Frankly speaking, there is no democracy in Ghana today and one of the biggest problems with many Ghanaians is they hate corrections and the truth.



It is very easier for a Ghanaian corrupt politician to steal money and become rich within the shortest period of entering into politics, yet when writers, critics, hungry and frustrated Ghanaians insult politicians, they say they don’t respect. What about you the corrupt politician, judge, and chief, do you respect yourselves?



Corrupt Ghanaian politicians continue to abuse their power by stealing, amassing wealth while receiving multiple benefits at the same time, yet they are unproductive and worthless.



Every country in this world must have a leader, the reason African countries have presidents but many are worthless, receiving big amounts of salaries each month but they don’t know what to do. One of the reasons everything in Ghana is in crisis. There are no jobs, water, and regular electricity supply.



Even though Nana Addo is just a simple man, his thirst for power exhibits certain characteristic features, including tyranny, and the clampdown on journalists that criticize his abysmal government.



Yes, the face of Nana Akufo Addo can be very deceiving, indeed. The man looks humble and can bring out powerful speeches to win the hearts of people but deep in his heart, he is totally a different person.



The fact that he declared former president John Mahama corrupt, and promised Ghanaians to make things better for them, including the protection of the government’s coffers, yet, it turns out to be the worst corruptible president in the political history of Ghana, reveals Akufo Addo as a con man.



Nana Akufo Addo has demonstrated his rebellious life in many ways. The brutal assassin of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, without any efforts to bring those responsible to face justice, tells you more about the kind of Ghana today.



We need to ask ourselves if you are an intelligent Ghanaian, how illegal mining can be operating in your country without knowing about it as a president. That means the president is either involved or knows that NPP or NDC big men involved.



In the political history of Ghana, there is no president that has exhibited rebellious character other than Nana Akufo Addo. It’s not a secret, many Ghanaians, including journalists are afraid to criticize or speak against the president.



If I have to evaluate Nana Akufo Addo, among other Ghanaians leaders, I will nominate him as the worst president in the political history of Ghana. Even I am an Akyem, I will still write this article, let alone I am from a different tribe because we need to be sincere as Ghanaians for the progress of the country.