How unemployed Ghanaians can make a lot of money from the cocoa industry

Opinions of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ghanaians facing unemployment problems can make a lot of money in the cocoa industry because cocoa products are fast-selling commodities.



It’s very difficult to understand why non-growing cocoa countries in Europe, such as Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States of America, are making billions of dollars and Euros yearly but the countries where the cocoa are planted remain poor.



If the government will concentrate on Ghana’s cocoa industry and expand it by creating factories to process the raw beans, Ghana will not only be one of the best countries economically.



Cocoa products, such as drinks, soaps, and body lotion, are consumer goods that create employment and keep the economy strong.



Even if the Ghanaian government can’t build enough chocolate or cocoa products factories, starting your own chocolate production business is not difficult, and the profitability can exceed expectations.



The main thing is to build the technological process correctly and get the necessary permits from regulatory authorities.



It might be possible that the market will be oversaturated with cocoa products but there are always markets and customers for them.



To make delicious chocolates, you must strictly follow the technology of their production; otherwise, the product quality will be very low.



However, the recipes or ideas for making chocolates at home can be found on the Internet. Today, Youtube provides teachings and answers to our various questions.



Making an advert for a new business can be very costly, this can be avoided by registering a free blog to introduce your products online, on Youtube, and on Facebook. Another option is to create groups on social networks.



They will allow you to communicate with potential customers and take orders. A businessman can specialize in making chocolate sets with company logos, souvenirs, gift sets for birthdays, anniversaries, and other holidays.



Although there are difficulties in Ghana, it is very easy to make a lot of money in the cocoa industry. Capital is needed for every business but it's easy to invest a little money before expansion when you become successful.