How to reset pinterest password

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Columnist: Austin

Pinterest is a popular image sharing platform that allows its users to post and share related images and other visual content. It's popular with people looking for recipes, Reset Pinterest password lifestyle inspiration, and design ideas.



However, Reset Pinterest password, like any other social media platform, is vulnerable to hacking and password theft. If you want your account to remain secure, it is important to make sure that you update your password regularly.



We have compiled a list of the best password generators



These are the best password recovery solutions



Also check out our roundup of the best business password managers



On the other hand, you may be in a situation where you have forgotten your Reset Pinterest password and need to reset it. In the rest of this guide, we've explained everything you need to know about changing and/or resetting your Reset Pinterest password.



Pinterest is a platform for sharing and researching ideas. Pinterest has ideas like recipes, home and style inspiration, art, yoga, crafts and more. One can register on Pinterest and save ideas. You can create different boards on Reset Pinterest password to save ideas. While saving ideas, you can follow users. There is a huge range of creative works.



We often stay so busy, that we tend to forget the password. So, if you need to reset your password for security reasons or any other reason, see how to reset.







How do you reset your password?



Step 1: Visit pinterest.com/password/reset to request a password reset.



Step 2: Now, search for your email, name or username to find your account.



Step 3: Next, click on this me next to your account.



Step 4: Go and check your email address associated with the account for a password reset email.



Step 5: In the email, tap Reset Password.



Step 6: Next, enter a new password twice.



Step 7: Next, click on Change Password.



Note: It is important to note that you cannot use any recently used password.



How do you change your password?



If you are logged into Pinterest, go to Change password from your settings.



Step 1: Click on your profile at the top of Pinterest to open the menu.



Step 2: Tap on Edit Settings.



Step 3: Next, go to Account Settings.



Step 4: Select Change your password.



Step 5: Now, enter the old password and the new password twice.



Step 6: Tap on Change Password.



Step 7: Finally, tap Done.