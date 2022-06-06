How the church will lose its relevance

Opinions of Monday, 6 June 2022

Columnist: Prince Hasevi

In Africa society, religion has become so dominant that we pray beyond our energy for work but demands beyond our energy of work. Religion has become the driving forces behind everything that we will do, we vote in line with our religion even if we know the candidates do not possess the agility for the tasks of nation-building.



Our religion drives on favoured ones, some may say capitalist world. Because our colonial masters or forerunners of our faith drove on the same wheels to achieve their exploitative ambitions through crafty manipulation.



We view heaven as paradise that only win without fulfilling the desires of the earth. Our initiators of Christian faith build strong institutions and human acumen for the flourishing of the earth but not for heaven, because some were done through the inhuman of living and non-living things. History is infinite and continuity through the right recording sources, despite human interception can muddy its authenticity.



Polarization of Christianity or religion, ethnic that has created a lot of monsters that brings polarization among people. Even, we can view from covered microscopic lens of the current states of the West, where politically created ideologies are overwhelming the anchored roles of traditional or Christian morality.



Since the era of enlightenment or positivist philosophy, Christianity has come under strains at West, education and civilization has very critical roles in the realm of faith.



Africa is gradually approaching this era, where education is now plucking the olden days of unconsciousness. The era of unscientific ousia or where information has become scarce to access and directed through only single channel is over.



We are sailing through these days to sea of knowledge, where internet and traditional archives available at our nearest disposal. What is driving our youths from reading or quest for knowledge on controversial issues are category of maslow's theory of needs but without hope, so the beliefs of faith are now imminent. However, strings of the degree of needs are also driving them to start questioning the significance of faith.



What we see and feel are becoming the determinants of what we seek for. Issues of unemployment, corruption, poverty, lack of opportunities to work for living etc. are now the canoes that flow on agenda of the next generation.



Religion in multi-party society, need to play delicate and judicious cards in order to stay relevance for everyone and fulfill its mission. Public goods or public nuisances are commodity of airs to every nose whether the smell needs cautious deodorant or create polarized odours but religion must serve as neutralization or cleansing agents to any side.



Seasonality of ideology of party politics, needs to be assessed religiously to avoid creation of cover up of wardrobe stinking cancerous bones or decaying toothache to the country.



When citizens realize religion has been used as means to facilitate public decay or deceit, they will develop inbuilt and imprint notions of how perceived calico white colour cloth has been stained or how the mirrors to examine face of decadence have been tinted and have no use again.