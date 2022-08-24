How ride hailing service may change your perspectives about life

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Columnist: Dumenu Charles Selorm

Ride sharing and ride hailing services are slowly permeating in Africa.Apart from Ghana,they have presence is in Nigeria, Egypt,Kenya,Tanzania,Uganda and Ivory Coast.



So far Uber alone boasts of over 1 billion rides in Africa and about 3.9 million drivers across the globe.South Africa leads in Africa as the the biggest market for ride hailing across the Middle East and Africa region.Ghana comes fourth in sub Saharan Africa region while China is number one in the world.The industry is fast evolving and driverless cars are coming in vogue.



In Ghana,we have Uber ,Bolt in very high patronage.There are other substitutes like Yango,Dropyn,Shaxi and even more.

These have by far complemented the existing intra-city transport system and have eased the transport challenges in the city to a certain degree.



Most importantly,it has become a means to a livelihood.An escape from the chronic youth unemployment problem that has besieged the country.There have been genuine concerns raised by drivers for an upward adjustment in the charges by the various app developers or owners in the face of inflation and high fuel prices.But as the saying goes "

S3 3nye koraa 3nte s3 pay day".



Every occupation comes with its own benefits and hazards.Working in such an industry brings more exposure.Drivers tend to expand their network on the back of professionalism and good work ethics.Most prioritize good customer interactions and are nice and friendly in the name of good customer service for a good rating on the app.



Once the customers get comfortable and there is a connection,the small talks begin.From politics,finances,sports and relationship issues and even very personal issues.



I have come to believe that Uber and or Bolt drivers in Ghana may be the best source for relationship advise and more.Drivers have been listening to a lot and seeing so much on their job.From people in their lowest states to the stable ones.Vulnerable and strong people.



During the COVID 19 peroid,after lock down,I used the service and I have remained grateful for that ride.

The driver whom I choose to call Asiedu Nkansah ,a one time business man a ND teacher, expressed his lack of trust in his relationship because of what he experiences on the job daily.He told me a few of his experiences and stories.



Firstly, he had picked a young lady a day before.Very beautiful and friendly.As the connection with her was built,she opened up.She talked about how exciting and advantageous it is for her to be having misunderstandings with her fiancé.She admitted she is the cause but she did it deliberately and will not apologize now.A white man from Europe she's been secretly chatting has come to Ghana upon her request.They have planned a getaway to a hotel so they can have the best of time.Therefore she orchestrated the quarrel with her fiancé

so she can have the chance to be with this white man just for a few days.According to her,the fiancé was not doing well financially.After these spree she will make up with him.I was struck with bewilderment.What an eye opener.



He went further to talk about a married woman hiting on him.This reminded me of a book I read "the act of marriage" that suggest,there is a high propensity for married women to cheat in marriage.



Another one was an experience with a young man (Borga) who was assisted to travel out of the country by a long time girlfriend.And upon reaching the U.S.A. he broke her heart.Although he is now comfortable.He lives in regret because the lady died whiles he was away and he feels responsible for it.



Another one I found interesting was about a married man who is now separated from his wife because his closest friend,had been informing his wife about his extra marital escapades.His friend is now going out with his wife.



Lastly,he talked about university girls he picked up from the club.They had no underwears on and they openly talked about how they allowed random guys to have sex with them.Not for the money but it was all in the name of having fun.



Well,I have heard these stories and some other interesting ones.I urge you to not hesitate in picking an Uber,Bolt or subscribing for any of the ride hailing services.It is always more than just a ride.You may learn a lesson or you may be entertained.



Love Live Ghana.