How credible is this Ghanaian woman in the United States of America called Frema?

Opinions of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

I wonder how and why a Ghanaian woman, living in a civilized white man’s country, will choose to disgrace herself by trying her hardest to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaians the world over, especially, those living in Ghana.



One of my WhatsApp contacts, Skido, did forward the attached video to me on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. However, I could not watch it until Friday, 15 July 2022.



Much as I have no time to spare for other things but to concentrate on finishing a pressing work that has a deadline set to it, I have however decided to squeeze this quick publication into it. It is worth commenting about to highlight how irresponsible and a disgrace the lady in the video is.



I am not interested in her educational, political, and family background but more interested in exposing her as a blatant liar and a complete nonentity unworthy of residence on the white man’s soil.



For the attention of the Ghanaian public, it is never true that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have as at the time and date the woman (Frema) was making her video decided on abrogating the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) education, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, the government’s initiative intended for solving graduate unemployment and the free school feeding programme for the SHS students.



It is never true that any round trip by President Nana Akufo-Addo using a rented private jet costs US$3.5 million. Even Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah (Hon), Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who has made it his avowed duty to expose the president on his taste for opulence in the midst of the nation facing untold economic hardship, had even never mentioned a figure nearing what Frema is foolishly alleging.



Where did Frema get her quoted figure of how much the president costs the nation on his round trip patronizing the alleged luxurious private jet from? Can she substantiate her allegation?



As uncivilized as Frema may be, despite living in the USA, I would like her to tell me if prostitution does not go on in there, although the country abounds in jobs?



Prostitution is everywhere. It is a worldwide phenomenon, although it is not a decent trade, many may say.



Is it because of the scarcity or non-availability of jobs in Ghana that some women are forced into prostitution? If yes, what about in Europe, the Americas, and certain big economies in Asia where prostitution is a legalized profession. Are there not many job opportunities in those countries to have avoided the occasion of women and men taking to prostitution which is deemed indecent, if not abominable, by the proudly married Frema?



I should not spend any further time educating or exposing this “mother of lies” propagandist who is worse than the overworking NDC propaganda machine constantly churning out bunches of shameless power-conscious misfits doing whatever it takes to win political power.



As the NDC spread lies, intimidations, plans kidnappings, murders, arsons, and insults in the hope of winning power, so is this loudmouth but uncivilized Ghanaian woman in the video doing.



I don’t suffer fools kindly but as time is of the essence and I need to do certain things that are of most priority, I will end here but not without advising Frema to be truthful next time.







Yes, she can lambast the president and his NPP government for their corrupt practices if any, however, she should not exaggerate or tell what is never true. All her allegations in the video are the figment of her warped imagination.