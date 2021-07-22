How can we help the Ghanaian government to subdue the dangerous invincible Coronavirus

Opinions of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

I have been very happy since last year about the manner the Ghanaian government has handled the Coronavirus.



I even wrote about that but it seems the more the government tries to contain the situation, the more the virus spreads. This is very worrisome, indeed, if you love your country.



What are we going to do to help the Ghanaian government to fight this invincible pandemic which has remained a threat to humanity since two years ago?



The treacherous medical history reveals that there have been political lies and deceptions behind each pandemic that kills thousands or millions of people.



I have no reasons to accuse the Ghanaian government or Ghanaians of breaking the rules against the spread of the virus because the disease has also spread rapidly in both developing and developed countries that have strictly followed the rules to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.



In Europe and many developed countries, to ensure a compulsory massive population vaccination, we were told if we don’t vaccinate, we can’t travel, go to the restaurant or join public gatherings.



This is what forced me to take the required two vaccinations but after the vaccinations, I started experiencing fatigue every time and when I climbed the stairs at home and at work; my heartbeat is very fast than normal.



However, I am still healthy; therefore, I will not discourage anyone from taking the vaccine, despite worldwide, based on different reasons, many are protesting against the COVID-19 vaccination and till now, millions have refused to take the vaccines.



Yet still, it is very important to write about how the world is already overshadowed by fear and anxiety over this coronavirus, the fact that it has been reported that UK chief science advisor admits that 60% of people admitted to UK hospitals are “fully vaccinated.” Reference: https://bit.ly/3BwDPbB.



It was reported that On July 19, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson held a news conference alongside Sir Patrick Vallance, Britain’s Chief Scientific Adviser. When Sir Patrick Vallance admitted that the fully vaccinated are being hospitalized en masse for COVID-19 and are falling severely ill to the delta variant.



This is very scary and confusing when people that have hope that the coronavirus is gradually disappearing will suddenly come across such news.



However, we don’t have to panic because panicking is the root of confusion that often makes people lose their thinking ability to do the right thing.



Instead, we must continue to obey, observe the health rules the government wants us to follow, especially, avoiding social events and things that can lead to the rapid spread of the disease.