Honourable doesn’t apply to the fighter

Opinions of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Columnist: Stephen Bernard Donkor

In 2008, I had the opportunity to meet Hon. Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu of blessed memory. He was indeed an embodiment of selflessness, kindness and above all intelligence because I was inspired within the few hours I spent with him.



Someone I can boldly say he fought the honourable course. May the soul of my good friend rest in the bosom of Abraham. How many Kwadwo Baah-Wiredus do we have in Parliament today? Maybe, we could get new crop of Members of Parliament deserving of the title honourable ten years from now. With the greatest of respect, honourable members, the behaviour you put out there during the E-levy voting was a dent on your reputation as MPs.



It is a disgrace to your wives, children and constituents. Fighters are known for jabs on the field of play not in Parliament. The last unfortunate incident involving the Tema-West MP, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah snatching ballot paper during voting which was later intercepted by Hon. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka after a hot chase is still fresh in our minds. Must you remind us again that the title honourable doesn’t fit you?



Yes, you enjoy privileges and all in terms of your positions but I must be quick to indicate that gradually the good people of this country are losing respect for you. I wouldn’t have even written anything about people old enough to be my parents yet resort to scuffle rather than consensus during voting but my conscience wouldn’t permit me to be. Besides, when a leader loses focus in governance, constructive criticism is needed to remind him of the danger ahead.



The E-levy to a large extent is a bit harsh considering the current economic crises the nation is facing. It will interest you to know that Ghanaians are suffering except those who are having a field day because their government is in power. Please, let’s call a spade a spade. For a whole parliament house to be thrown in this state of disorder, it is a clear indication that the centre cannot hold. The earlier the individuals at the helm of affairs take into consideration the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian and arrive at a consensus, the better for all of us.



A couple of weeks ago, I heard the Minister of Communications and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu Akufo hint that if you can send GHC100 daily then it’s a clear indication that you aren’t poor. Really, Minister? Since when did the measure of penury become an aspect of who could send a GHC100 or otherwise? More often than not, individuals forget their opposition state the very moment they get hold of power. Politicians aren’t honest and it’s evident in the happenings right from 1960, 1979, 1981 among others.



I recently watched the likes of Corporal Adabuga, Captain Kojo Tsikata and a host of others on the 1981 coup d’état and the allegations levelled against them and all. Some were bitter when they came face to face with the commission. I am not a counsel so I can’t possibly talk about demeanour during the hearing. I intend to pursue law in the future by God’s grace. Now who killed the judges is still a topical issue today.



Were the real culprits incarcerated? Please, I want to know. Away from that, I would humbly want to share this with all and sundry today. Truth is you can use power to bulldoze your way through crime for years and go unpunished and think you’ve been able to manipulate the system. Crimes against humanity can never go unpunished because the angel of death will visit every perpetrator in due time. Have you ever seen the wicked grow to the point where he develops wings to fly. Hell no!



This is my caution statement to our politicians today. Amassing wealth for yourself and family is good. Engaging in activities that will render the ordinary Ghanaian poor is good. Making efforts to seek medical attention abroad is equally good. Using all forms of gimmicks to downplay on the intelligence of Ghanaians is good. However, there is a certain Angel called natural death who is watching you with keen interest.



He doesn’t take bribes like some of our personnel in uniform neither does he use protocol to recruit. He is no respecter of persons so in your daily activities always remember him.



I humbly think fighting in Parliament certainly isn’t the panacea. There should be better approach in resolving this all-important national issue. That notwithstanding, I’m highly disappointed in the MPs.