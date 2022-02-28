Hon. Sam Ablakwa, the UN has already become impotent to play any role in Russia-Ukraine war

Opinions of Monday, 28 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

According to the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the United Nations may collapse just as how the League of Nations went down if immediate reforms are not taken to strengthen the organisation.



I am surprised that Hon. Ablakwa hasn’t seen that the UN has already collapsed.



The United Nations' popularity is fading very rapidly and the organisation knows about that.



While speaking about the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflicts, Ablakwa said the United Nations is becoming impotent in resolving conflicts in countries.



The United Nations used to be an organisation decades ago, people had trust and confidence in but from time to time, that confidence is becoming weaker and weaker since there are several pieces of evidence revealing the United Nations' involvement in crimes around the globe.



Those criminal allegations against the United Nations have affected the organisation to lose its popularity, therefore, they failed to get major support to prepare adequately to prevent the ongoing Ukraine and Russia war.



Another significant point is the UN can easily maintain peace or prevent war in developing countries. They know that their presence will still not be tolerated by Putin, he will still attack.



If governments in European countries and the United States of America warned Putin to face consequences and sanctions if the Russian government attack Ukraine, yet the warnings were ignored by Putin, what action can the UN take to stop the war?



As I always say, Vladimir Putin is not an African leader that developed countries or superpower countries can threaten.



He has everything that a Superpower has to defend Russia, therefore, Putin is not ready to submit to the demand of governments he sees as a threat.