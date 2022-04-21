Has Bawumia narrated NPP's failure to Ghanaians?

Opinions of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Columnist: Domalabuo Elliot

For the record, Ghanaians receive news of Bawumia last economic lecture as a thunderclap, the prodigal son resurfaces from his hideout again. Many people felt the lecture was a redemption exam to redeem his lost image, integrity and credibility.



This was never the case, the so-called firebrand half-baked economist appears to sound even more pitiful. He never stayed steadfast resolved to manifest the religion Islam as they are in the holy month of Ramadan.



Truth, honesty, and sincerity was a scarce commodity in the speech, his countenance conveyed a message of feeble-minded and symbolic failure. The presentation was nothing but window dressing, pointing accusing fingers, blame game and counterattacking NDC.



It's an incontestable fact that, one does not need to sit through three hours economic lecture to know the realities of the current economic quagmire and how come we are where we are as a country. Lamenting and blaming the economic woes on Convid-19 and Ukrain-Russia war is counterintuitive and intellectual disability. This is not the first time the world has seen war or outbreak of pandemic.



At the time, he (Bawumia) was attacking and vilifying the NDC led-government of economic mismanagement, high cedi to dollar rate, high fuel price, the whole world was suffering economic meltdown due to Syria war, Iraq war, Lybia war, outbreak of Ebola and a one year protracted election petition in the supreme court of Ghana which has direct damning effect on the economy of Ghana at that period. Even the Ukraine-Russia brawl started in 2014.



At the time, one cedi was trading 3.81 dollars, 2.90 Ghana cedis per litre of diesel, 2.88 cedis per litre of petrol as at 2015.



What is the cedi to dollar rate today (2022)?



What is the price per litre of fuel today (2022)?



How is our economic indicators performing today (2022)? I demand concrete answers not fairytales.



Though Bawumia lies was not surprising to some of us, some coolheaded thought he should have reflected on and stay through to the doctrine of the Quaran. Never! vaunting, incoherence, paraphrasing cooked economic data, his usual guttural slide commentary characterized the lecture.



Even before Convid-19 and Ukrain-Russia war, the much touted policy, NABCO beneficiaries work several months without pay, unemployed nurses had made the flagstaff house their sleeping abode, contractors were always on the street demanding to be pay for a work done, labour agitation, clamoring uproar and rallying cry of hardship was the bane activity in Ghana. If the economy was better then, was it sheer wickedness on the part of government to allow people suffer?



The bitter truth is Bawumia has failed the economic test, even though his position as head of the economic management team is questionable, he still has uncontested constitutional mandatory responsibility to deliver.



What will NPP tell the mkola market woman who is living the realities of the economy today?



What will Bawumia tell the working class whose salary has not been increased two years despite the skyrocketing inflation?



What will Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tell the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers who are living testimony of the economy today (2022)?



It was not surprising when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo transmogrified state of nations address to state of declaring intentions in the parliament of Ghana.



Ghana is sinking astronomically in all aspects of national life under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president. What is worrying is how some moral societies and some media houses parade themselves as bunch of hypocrites. They are in complete comatose, they are reluctant to re-echoed the deafening calls made in elsewhere Mahama's regime as president.



Even an ignoramus economist will not sit aloof and watch eight indigenous banks been collapse and you brand yourself "economic Messiah".



"No matter how beautiful and well crafted the coffin might look, it will not make anyone wish for death."



No amount of the NPP double-dealing, villainous plots and head games will make them win 2024 election.



#bring Mahama back.