Hafiz Bin Salih has so far vindicated the confidence reposed in him by President Nana Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Friday, 1 April 2022

Columnist: Ibrahim Mutawakil

The Upper West Region has witnessed for itself a rather rampant reshuffling and appointment of ministers to the region since the return to multi-party democracy in 1992.



Most of these unexpected reshuffles come about as a result of agitations and unrest by party activists and/or executives who cite a variety of reasons for their actions and demands.



Since August 2018, HE President Akufo Addo exercising the powers vested in him under Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution of our dear Republic appointed Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih who got duly vetted and approved for the position of Regional Minister of the Upper West Region. For his sterling performance in one year and some few months in office, Hon Hafiz Bin Salih endeared himself to getting re-nominated by the President after the NPP secured a second term in office.



In fact, he was among four regional ministers out of sixteen who secured re-nomination. This singular acknowledgement by the President was in recognition of his performance in office.



One year and four months down the lane, Hon Hafiz Bin Salih is blazing the trail and discharging his mandate as a Regional Minister with tact and perfection. As the President's representative in the Region, Hon Dr Bin Salih has so far run an open door policy where every stakeholder has unrestricted and unimpeded access to his office for engagements and discussions centred on the progress and development of the Upper West Region. From politics, academia, commerce, sports to tradition and folklore, no one is being left behind.



His sense of commitment to the course of the NPP Party and the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unquestionable as he avails himself all the time for party issues and activities with so much enthusiasm. This is a Regional Minister who made time to visit all camps within the Wa Municipality and beyond to interact at first-hand with mostly NPP Youth to hear their concerns and to fashion out a way forward in order to grow and strengthen the party as far as Breaking the Eight in the next election is concerned.



Cognisant of the political dynamics of the Upper West Region, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih has so far availed himself of the leadership of the party. He appears to have an entourage that cuts across the different shades of opinion within the broader spectrum of the party. This is surely a conscious way of getting in touch with everyone within the party in order to make decisions that will satisfy a vast majority of the party membership. And so far it is becoming increasingly clear that his vision of building a United party is on course.



As proof of his all-encompassing and accommodating leadership style, Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih extended an olive branch to all other political parties and opposition party elements within the Upper West Region to solicit their views and opinions on how he could lead the Upper West Region unto a higher and better pedestal. This singular act of recognising and paying homage to political opponents has engendered a greater sense of political coexistence devoid of partisanship but based on unity of purpose necessary in promoting development in the Upper West Region. This decision by the Honourable Dr Hafiz Bin Salih has yet again thrown more light on the calls for dialogue and consensus-building in broaden national politics where the winner takes all phenomenon appears to be polarising the nation.



Conscious of the critical role that Chiefs and Traditional Authorities play in unifying our Region and contributing to development, the Regional Minister embarked on a familiarisation tour of all paramouncies within the Upper West Region where he held high-level engagements and discussions with Paramount Chiefs and their sub-chiefs and traditional councils to put before them his vision for the region and to tap from their deep repertoire of knowledge and experience to be infused into his vision. These engagements readily assured the Chiefs and Traditional Leaders of the readiness and preparedness of the Regional Minister to consult and listen to them. It reinforced trust and confidence in them by their subjects necessary for community mobilisation in building a progressive Upper West Region. This has so far seen quite a good number of revered Chiefs and Traditional leaders speak highly and fondly of the Minister as well as call on him severally for collaboration on various matters of public concern. This is one surest way of projecting our dear Upper West Region.



The Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih never delayed in extending his courtesies to the Religious front as well. As a staunch believer in the power of religion in moulding the character and psyche of the people in building a better society, the Regional Minister engaged the various religious leaders and religious sects to share his vision with them and to carry them along the journey of developing the Upper West Region. His sense of religious tolerance has been so impressive and marvellous to the admiration of all fair-minded people. This attribute has allowed for various individuals and stakeholders to approach and confide in the Minister on matters of public and societal concern.



On the sporting front, Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih has exhibited his love for sports by taking very encouraging and practical steps and making timely interventions on matters of sports as and when the need arises. The Regional Minister procured footballs and jerseys for Division Two Clubs in the Upper West Region and donated an amount of money to the Regional Football Association in support of the Regional Division Two Middle League in September 2021. This donation went a long way in offsetting arrears of officiating fees and other expenses incurred by the Regional Football Association.



Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih is also on record to have donated an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 10,000) to the only Division One Club in the Upper West Region, Wa Suntaa SC as his support in helping the club to compete effectively in the ongoing National Division One League. The Hon Regional Minister has supported various sporting disciplines and teams from the Region to compete favourably and effortlessly in various competitions within and outside of the Region. His love for sports is undoubtedly contributing to boosting the image of the Upper West Region in terms of Sports. Under his distinguished tenure, the Upper West Region won the inter-schools Under-15 football tournament in 2018 hosted in the Upper East Region. Only two weeks ago, the Upper West Cross-country contingent won gold at the national cross-Country competition in Koforidua in the Eastern Region. This is no mean achievement for the Upper West Region and the Regional Minister.



In his unquenchable thirst to open up the Upper West Region for domestic tourism, trade and commerce, Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih consulted, discussed and engaged stakeholders, especially within the Aviation Industry to introduce flights to the region. He left no stone unturned as he got a number of industry players including Ministers and Chief Executives to visit and observe at close range and first-hand the state of the Wa Airport in relation to the operations of commercial flights. This paid off as PassionAir finally introduced a thrice a week flight schedule which has so far metamorphosed into a five times a week schedule. The operations of this flight and the patronage so far have undoubtedly opened up the West Region to the rest of the Country and beyond facilitating tourism, trade, commerce and postal and courier services with ease. This cannot be discounted on any front.



As a thorough-bred party member and executive for a greater part of his political career until this appointment, Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih still sees the need to project and propagate the party and the good works of the party. The Minister despite his tight schedule now finds time periodically to engage the media on varied issues bordering on the party, his office and the government. In this era of new and social media, the Hon Regional Minister has managed to take advantage of the situation by making timely, purposeful and relevant posts targeted at projecting the party and the government of Nana Akufo Addo.



It is important to emphasise the fact that the Regional Minister has been able to keep track of a lot of the social-cultural engagements within his jurisdiction believing so much in the social fabric of the Upper West Region. The Regional Minister never misses an opportunity to commiserate with bereaved families or fail to honour our much-cherished festivals. This sense of association has endeared him into the hearts of the people who see him as a man who is down to earth and easy to approach. This dispels the propaganda that the NPP is elitist and does not allow for ordinary people to have a feel of the party. This undoubtedly is building a broader base for the party and attracting many more people into the party fold.



In Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, President Akufo Addo has gotten an able, capable and willing lieutenant who will stop at nothing to make the NPP greater and stronger. With his likes, breaking the Eight is very much possible.