Guinea may repeat itself in Ghana if unemployment issues are not fixed

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Columnist: Doctor Kwadwo Ye-large

Thousands and thousands of our youth between the ages of 18 and 35 thronged the Accra International Conference Centre during the Job Fair organized by the Youth Employment Agency in Ghana.



It was very sad seeing about 700,000 youth rushing to the International Conference Centre to see if they could get jobs. Instead of creating jobs for people to do, we are rather talking about building a National Cathedral. What a misplaced priority.



Typically, unemployment in Ghana has become a big issue and must be vehemently addressed. What are some of the causes? There are old men and women in this country who don't want to go on retirement for young blood to take over.



We shouldn't forget that the many youths that we saw at the conference centre on Thursday and Friday are those in Accra. We are now moving to other regions.

The pressure was so much that the glass door at the entrance of the conference room was damaged and a lot of people were injured.



Instead of creating jobs, the president is increasing his salary, instead of creating jobs, the president is flying in a very expensive plane. Instead of creating jobs, we are contributing towards building a National Cathedral. The youth are peeved. If we are not careful, Guinea will happen in Ghana.



I employ all of us to fast and pray so that the president and his government will repent. Ghanaians complained about the first plane president boarded.



He had gone to board a more expensive one. What a waste of resources. GUINEA may repeat itself in Ghana. His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo is confused.