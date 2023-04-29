Growing nepotism, others in employment and contract sourcing at Goldfields worrying

Opinions of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Columnist: Tarkwa Lens, Contributor

Some staff of Goldfields Ghana (Tarkwa mines) are lamenting 'witch hunting' by some senior staff as they currently working under severe anxiety and depression amidst a restructuring exercise ongoing.



They claim the senior management is deliberately targeting the staff who do not have any person among the managers to speak on their behalf or for their lack of willingness to continuously exchange 'sex for retention or promotion' (especially the females) under the disguise of restructuring.



The largest mining company in Ghana expatiated its cultural values as; "We focus on building a culture of collaboration, flexibility and fairness, and we recruit diverse, qualified candidates to fulfil this objective. We have a strong performance culture which is balanced by a focus on living our values, and we assess our employees against both elements."



In its focus statement it stated that; "We continually look for people who have a high performance attitude and can grow with us. We work hard to ensure our current employees are placed in roles where they are challenged and fulfilled."



However, the real practice at Goldfields Ghana contradicts the cultural values captured on paper.



The level of family and friends and sex-for-favour to secure (contract awarding, employment, retention and promotion) is the bane of the increasing inefficiency and cost wastage, some staff who spoke to our team decry.



The Tarkwa Lens team have been gathering evidential information from different sources after a former national service personnel hinted to the team of sad realities happening in the company.



To confirm the heightened level of these unethical practices in contract sourcing employment, office practice related issues; information gathered revealed that, before any company can get a business contract at Goldfields Ghana it must have relation to any of the managers or a chief within the catchment areas, this is influencing conflict of interest and insider dealings.



Again, new staff have been employed yet no any public notice (internal and external) of vacancy.



Also, as evidence of uncontrollable nepotism and favouritism among the old employees is that at Occupational Health department, two siblings are staff there.



Also, within the L&D and Environment department, a husband and wife are staff there. Last year, national service personnel had their contract extended by four months just because a senior manager had his child among them. Just recently, a senior male staff was dismissed after repeatedly sexually harassing a female temporary staff.



"How can you be employing and keeping siblings in one department, husband and wife in same company, uncle/aunty and their cousins, nieces, nephews, not to talk of the nauseating unsolicited office romance and sex for job opportunities and retention and still expect cost efficiency?", a senior staff who spoke on anonymity retorted.



"The said restructuring or whatever is a scam. The level of anxiety, depression some of us, we the orphan staff (who do not have any family relative in the company to talk some for us to be maintained yet not ready to offer sexual satisfaction to some of the senior staff) are going through is unmeasurable."



Meanwhile, other senior staffs who are being frustrated and targeted under the restructuring accused the new General Manager for both Tarkwa and Damang mines, who is from Damang is creating and looking for space to fix their colleagues from Damang while sacking the Tarkwa workers who are even more experienced and productive than the nepotistic staffs being brought in under restructuring.



"The current 'restructuring' is just to satisfy the nepotistic interest and the sexual partners of some of the top management of the company", a former senior staff alleged.



He explained that, "day in day out new staffs are being employed and others being promoted even when redundancy is ongoing, yet, no job vacancies or new position openings notice have been shared publicly both internally and externally. So what is the essence of the redundancy. Why do you sack or forcely retire experienced and active minds to bring in new people, just because they are either their family and friends or serve their sexual interest."



Also speaking to our team are some of the temporary staff (Graduate Trainees, National Service personnel and internship) decried how some of them are being taken advantage of sexually by Goldfields staff with promises of getting employment retention for them.



According to legal experts, "If your boss or supervisor demanded or requested a sexual favour and put your job on the line, you have legal rights whether or not you refuse. Many victims believe that if they agreed to sexual favours, they lose the right to hold their employers accountable. This is not the case. Always discuss what happened with an experienced and compassionate lawyer."



Our Sources:

Frank Osei (Lead journalist)

Patricia Sam (Radio journalist)

Insider, Staff at PS IT

Insider, Graduate Trainee at main administration

Insider, Graduate Trainee at L&D

A victim of sexual harassment (former NSP)