Government has failed the creative industry

Opinions of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Columnist: Nana Yaw Ayeh

The government has failed to follow through on its manifesto pledge to promote the creative arts industry.



Music has become the number one means to make money rapidly in Africa, and as a result, almost all young people crave to get engaged in music by singing or rapping.



Apart from A-list artists like Sarkodie, Stonebowy, Shatta Wale, R2bees, and others, approximately 10 to 15 up-and-coming musicians emerge every day in Ghana, illustrating how passionate the youngsters are about succeeding in life.



In the 1990s, everything you heard about Nigeria was about scamming (419), but they've managed to shift that narrative through music, so today when you mention Nigeria, the first thing that comes to mind is their music and culture fronting by the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and others.



South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Cameroon are all doing well by exposing African music to the rest of the globe through their distinct styles of singing and dancing in music videos, and they portray themselves well in a variety of ways.



So, what is Ghana's government doing to help the creative arts business now that it has become a source of employment? What laws has his government planned to prohibit additional foreign content from being broadcast over our airwaves?



Below are the pledges made by the ruling government and his party, the NPP, throughout his 2020 campaign and captured in their manifesto are listed below.



1. We will establish the Creative Arts Fund to assist artists.



2. In addition to completing the Kumasi theatre, we will build new theatres in Takoradi and Tamale.



3. Because our artists lack the capital to establish studios, we will establish large recording studios in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi as part of the entrepreneurial hub's strategy in collaboration with the private sector. Recording artists can rent studio space in these facilities to conduct their recordings.



4. We will create a digital platform for artists to sell their products to the global market.



5. At the Ghana Trade Fair Company site in La, we will build one of the world's largest convention and exhibition centres.