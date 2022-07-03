Going IMF - My Thoughts

Opinions of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Columnist: Nana Yaw Kesse

1. In 2020 Covid-19 hit.



2. To save lives, the government of Ghana shut down the economy. As part of the shutdown, the government gave many reliefs like free water etc



3. The President famously declared - “We do not know how to bring back the dead to life, but we know how to bring back the economy”



4. This was the reality. The reality was that the economy was going to be hit but it was better for the economy to be hit than for people to die. Covid-19 was causing the economy to bleed.



5. Post-Covid, the government’s economic recovery attempts focused on raising revenue internally to help bring back the economy to life were fiercely resisted by an opposition in a hung parliament bent on frustrating government efforts. Revenue efforts are thwarted for months as the economy bled.



6. Russia-Ukraine war hits, exacerbating the situation of an economy already battered by Covid-19. Global supply chains are disrupted. Fuel and food prices shoot up by the day.



7. Despite the hits suffered by the economy demands from the populace for good roads, hospitals, increased wages etc etc continues UNABATED.



8. Easiest way out … as “everyone” said.. including the opposition .. go to IMF



9. Government refuses and attempts to be more creative by raising funds internally.. the opposition says no way. The people whose demands skyrocket by the day are also unwilling to contribute.



10. Governments decide to go to the IMF to get some reprieve and then work back up as encapsulated in the President’s famous statement of not knowing how to bring back the dead but knowing how to bring back the economy.



11. Now these same people say, it shows the government has failed. And that we can’t manage our own internal affairs .. from these same people unwilling to support any internal revenue attempts. Is this not ironic?



12. Government’s decision is simply a case of LOGIC Vs SENTIMENTALISM and I commend the government for choosing logic.



13. I back the government to do the best in the interest of the country. They should just tell the story better and situate it within the right context. Some may understand, others will simply refuse to understand.



14. Finally, it also shows that with the level of divisiveness in our politics, a hung parliament is highly retrogressive.



Nana Yaw Kesse