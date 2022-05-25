God must be angry with some Ghanaian religious leaders

Opinions of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Kikikikikiki, folks, I'm not sick, and neither am I well. You know very well that I don't start my write-ups with "kikikikikiki", doing it today means wahala dey! Charley, nsem wo ho paa, and I'm getting exceedingly tetchy.



My problem today, however, has nothing to do with "men of God" who can fly like wizards at night and turn into dogs at will. I know they will meet their match when they one day make a mistake and exhibit their sorcery by turning into dogs at the Bolga market.



My problem has to do with those men of God who are tacitly working towards sustaining a certain political party against the desires of the majority of the citizenry; but you see, because God neither sleeps nor slumbers, their plans have backfired, things have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold, the very party they want to stay in power is becoming extremely unpopular by the day because of the unbearable hardship Ghanaians are going through.



Last night I fell into a trance, and all of a sudden I heard a still small voice calling: "Afrane my daughter, I'm going to remove the lampstands from some churches as I said in Revelation 2:5."



I asked the voice why he was taking that action, and he told me some religious leaders are putting words in his mouth in furtherance of their selfish interests: and I responded, "tsoo!" Reflecting on my encounter with the celestial being, the reality of the issue hit me bam! And I imagined how worried and angry God might have been.



The other day one prophet came and said God has told him that a certain political party will win the forthcoming General Elections; the next day another came and prophesied that God says a different party will win. Chai, God abre! This behaviour is no longer funny; it's becoming shameful, and all well-meaning Ghanaians must condemn it!



One other thing which is a great source of worry is the inconsistencies with which some men of God preach depending on which political party is in power. Kai, this is not, not, not; during a certain regime they were motivational speakers, during another regime they became revolutionists calling for a revolt.



Nation-building is not only about a ruling party, it is also about an opposition party that is seeking to rule. I am not saying men of God should criticize government unconstructively or should not contribute to nation-building by speaking their minds.



But my concern is that a lot of rot and chicanery have been unveiled of late, and yet the fact remains that no man or woman of God has raised his or her voice on these! Most unfortunate!



Interestingly, Yaanom who are the disciples of skewed political evangelism do not see anything wrong because it favours their cause. The Oldman above must be angry indeed. He cannot be mocked - He is watching, and we should not stretch his patience.



In 2014, a man of God lamented that, "Our ship is sinking and that there is the need for a new leadership response to the crisis."



Surprisingly, in the current scheme of things, the ship is not only sinking, but has been stolen, and everyone is quiet.