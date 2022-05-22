God did not put us on this rich land to be poor; bad leadership makes us poor – Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

"God did not put us on this rich land to be poor. It’s bad leadership that makes us poor." Who will ever believe that such a statement will come from the current Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo? Find out in the August 29, 2016 issue of ModernGhana news with the same title.



Most African leaders, when looking for power or before becoming president, say many things against the opposition without knowing their own words will come back to haunt them. It has always been so in Africa because they pretend politics is for the ordinary people but it is for their interests.



Before the current president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo became president, he didn’t only lie with failed promises but also said many bad things about John Mahama, the ex-Ghanaian leader.



One of the statements Akufo Addo made was "God Did Not Put Us On This Rich Land To Be Poor; It’s Bad Leadership That Makes Us Poor." Will Akufo Addo agree that his bad leadership compared to that of Mahama, whom he criticized, has caused unprecedented hardships, a high rate of unemployment, a depressed currency, and a collapsed economy?



When it comes to bad leadership among Ghanaian leaders, who ranks number one? It’s Akufo Addo. The incompetence of this greedy leader has affected every infrastructure in Ghana, leading to the collapse of banking institutions, the waste of natural resources, and a huge debt burden on the country.



If Ghana is indeed a "shithole" country, based on this statement by Akufo Addo and the current abysmal, dreadful government he has established, there should be a very strong demonstration to request his resignation because his bad leadership can’t be endured any longer.



The damage Akufo Addo has caused to Ghana and the ordinary people can never be restored, even in ten years, because the impact is very severe. At the moment, prices of commodities, including food and fuel, remain high, yet the poor salaries of the suffering masses remain the same.



Nana Akufo Addo in 2016, when out of frustration he was desperately looking for power and when he failed to be a leader as he promised, is now telling Ghanaians not to blame him for the economic and political mishaps.



Under Akufo Addo’s government, there is no law effective enough to fight corruption because the judges, lawyers, and journalists he has appointed are all corrupt. The president is not even ashamed of sacking his political appointees involved in corruption. He keeps them in his government.



Whatever goes around, comes around, they say. Akufo Addo should by now know that talking is cheaper than action, because among the Ghanaian leaders, he is a failure, and he will always be known as the worst president in Ghana’s political history.