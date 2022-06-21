Ghanaians are skipping meals in order to stay afloat due to high cost of living

Opinions of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Columnist: Akumbobe Robert

There is no doubt that there is economic hardships in Ghana. Officialdom have unwillingly admitted to the current situation in the country.



The situation is getting worst by the day. Things get aggravated by the rampant and frequent increases in the prices of things in the country.



From Building material to household consumables, things seems to be moving beyond the reach of the ordinary man.



This has compel many to adapt to new ways to survive. Chinua Achebe puts it that "things are falling apart and the center cannot hold".



The days of budgeting are long gone. This is because inflation seems to run beyond planning. However, men and women must put body and soul together.



To borrow Acbebe's words again, "If the hunter learns to shoot without missing, the birds will surely fly without perching."



Many Ghanaians are flying without perching, so to speak. They are skipping meals to stay afloat. It is now 101 or 001. The first means breakfast, no lunch, and supper. While the 0 0 1 indicates that there will be no breakfast or lunch, only supper.



If yours and your family's is 111. Then you must be lucky and should be thanking God for it.



We can only hope that God gives us a bumper harvest this year and touches the heart of the Russian President to stop the Ukraine war. At least this is what our elected leaders are telling us, and if God answers us in these two things, then life can return to what has been described as normalcy.