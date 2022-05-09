Ghanaians are paying the price of a wrong change

Opinions of Monday, 9 May 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Dear spectators, eii, sorry, citizens: this is my English lesson for today. It’s not appropriate to say “poisonous snakes”, a snake is not poisonous, it's venomous. Things that are poisonous have to be touched or drank, but venom have to be injected.



Folks, to be honest with you, the 2020 elections results caused a stab of pain to ran through me. I thought it was unfair for H.E. John Dramani Mahama not to have ascended the presidential throne again after all that he did for Ghana. But on a second thought I have been mollified by the fact that what happened is an opportunity for the people of Ghana to compare leadership qualities and appreciate the man John Dramani Mahama.



I believe God has a reason for what happened. In 1 Samuel 8:4-18 of the Bible, the elders of the tribes of Israel went to Samuel and requested for change – they wanted a king. Their reason was that Samuel was too old and his sons were corrupt. This displeased God, but He had to grant them their wish. He, however, warned them that the request for a king would be expensive and disastrous; and would cost them their freedom.



Similarly, Ghanaians have chosen change, possibly against the wish of God, and I have no doubt that we have made an expensive and a disastrous choice as the Israelites did.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP promised us an Edenic country, but the outlook for Nana's government is far from bright. The hardship he promised to ameliorate is now snowballing, and the exigencies of reducing the burden of Ghanaians seem not to matter anymore. As I write, prices of goods and services are escalating on a daily basis.



Interestingly and shamefully, most media houses, religious leaders and civil society groups who shouted on rooftops whenever fuel price was increased by the slightest margin during the Mahama regime are now reticent.



The future of this government looks gloomy and somber. I'm not reading more into the situation than there is because that is exactly what it looks like. The people of Ghana may not be able to contain their disappointment and anger beyond 2024; and that will be a natural response to a crisis situation.



Oops! I nearly forgot a joke. In a science class test, the following questions were asked:



1.What is matter? Answer: matter is a song by Shasha Marley.



2.Mention the 3 states of matter. Answer: matter pui, matter tui and matter fush.



Managing a country in Africa is not a child’s play. I can see some people peeing in their pants out of exhaustion, desperation and lack of ideas: and I can also hear them sing: maata pui, pui; maata tui, tui; maata fush.